Senate Resolution 52 Printer's Number 437

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 437

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

52

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, KIM, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, BROWN,

BROOKS, STREET, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, CULVER, COSTA, VOGEL,

HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK, MARCH 20, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 20, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of April 14 through 18, 2025, as "Local

Government Week" and April 16, 2025, as "Local Government

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Local government in Pennsylvania is comprised of

more than 4,800 individual units which include the governmental

bodies of 67 counties, more than 50 cities, nearly 100 townships

of the first class, nearly 1,500 townships of the second class,

more than 950 boroughs, one incorporated town, 500 school

districts and more than 1,700 authorities; and

WHEREAS, More than 12 million residents of this Commonwealth

rely on the services and facilities provided by local

government, ranging from the special purpose functions of

counties, school districts and municipal authorities in the

areas of judicial administration, social welfare, education and

provision of water and sewer services to the more general

purpose functions of cities, boroughs, towns and townships,

including maintenance of roads and streets, police, fire, and

EMS protection and enforcement of ordinances and land use

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18