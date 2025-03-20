Senate Resolution 52 Printer's Number 437
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 437
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
52
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, KIM, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, BROWN,
BROOKS, STREET, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, CULVER, COSTA, VOGEL,
HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK, MARCH 20, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 20, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of April 14 through 18, 2025, as "Local
Government Week" and April 16, 2025, as "Local Government
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Local government in Pennsylvania is comprised of
more than 4,800 individual units which include the governmental
bodies of 67 counties, more than 50 cities, nearly 100 townships
of the first class, nearly 1,500 townships of the second class,
more than 950 boroughs, one incorporated town, 500 school
districts and more than 1,700 authorities; and
WHEREAS, More than 12 million residents of this Commonwealth
rely on the services and facilities provided by local
government, ranging from the special purpose functions of
counties, school districts and municipal authorities in the
areas of judicial administration, social welfare, education and
provision of water and sewer services to the more general
purpose functions of cities, boroughs, towns and townships,
including maintenance of roads and streets, police, fire, and
EMS protection and enforcement of ordinances and land use
