Senate Resolution 53 Printer's Number 438

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 438 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 53 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, BROWN, HUGHES, CULVER, FONTANA, STREET, SCHWANK, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, VOGEL, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, MARCH 20, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 20, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating the month of March 2025 as "Disabilities Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, On October 27, 1955, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which prohibited discrimination in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations on the basis of race, color, familial status, religious creed, ancestry, handicap or disability, age, sex and national origin; and WHEREAS, On September 26, 1973, the Congress of the United States passed the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was the precursor to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and prohibited the Federal Government, as an employer, from discriminating against qualified individuals with disabilities; and WHEREAS, On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which served as the world's first comprehensive civil rights law for 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

