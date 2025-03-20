Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 439
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - * * *
(a.2) Specifications.--
* * *
(4) A combination [of vehicles] which is hauling milk to
or from a [manufacturer] milk plant or to or from a dairy
farm, or is traveling to a dairy farm to pick up milk,
may be permitted by the department and local authorities
to move upon highways within their respective
jurisdictions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, [except
during inclement weather as defined in department
regulations,] consistent with section 4910 (relating to
milk hauling during inclement weather and emergency
declaration) if the gross weight does not exceed 95,000
pounds and the weight of any nonsteering axle does not
exceed 21,000 pounds. A permit may be issued for this
type of movement upon an interstate highway. An
application to the department for the movement of milk,
except for raw milk, shall designate the route the
applicant requests to use.
* * *
(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Bulk milk." The term shall mean milk, as defined in section
1 of the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as
the Milk Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.
"Condensed milk" and "evaporated milk." The term shall mean
manufactured dairy products as defined in section 1 of the act
of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk
Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.
20250SB0481PN0439 - 3 -
