Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 439

(a.2) Specifications.--

(4) A combination [of vehicles] which is hauling milk to

or from a [manufacturer] milk plant or to or from a dairy

farm, or is traveling to a dairy farm to pick up milk,

may be permitted by the department and local authorities

to move upon highways within their respective

jurisdictions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, [except

during inclement weather as defined in department

regulations,] consistent with section 4910 (relating to

milk hauling during inclement weather and emergency

declaration) if the gross weight does not exceed 95,000

pounds and the weight of any nonsteering axle does not

exceed 21,000 pounds. A permit may be issued for this

type of movement upon an interstate highway. An

application to the department for the movement of milk,

except for raw milk, shall designate the route the

applicant requests to use.

(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Bulk milk." The term shall mean milk, as defined in section

1 of the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as

the Milk Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.

"Condensed milk" and "evaporated milk." The term shall mean

manufactured dairy products as defined in section 1 of the act

of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk

Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.

