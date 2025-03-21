Okanagan Yard Works Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award – Redefining Landscaping Excellence In The Okanagan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Okanagan Yard Works proudly stands as a consistent recipient of the ThreeBestRated® award, a testament to their ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled landscaping services.
Since its inception, Okanagan Yard Works has continuously delivered services that meet clients’ expectations and requirements. Driven by a strong passion for landscaping, they provide design & build services, maintenance services, swimming pool installation & maintenance, block walls & retaining walls, and irrigation services to the Kelowna Community.
“Landscaping is a passion of all of ours, and nothing makes us hap pier or
more satisfied than when we can construct or build something in somebody's backyard that will be there for generations to come. The whole family can enjoy it, their grandchildren can enjoy it, and nothing brings us more pleasure than to see the look on the homeowner's face,” said Jeremy, the owner.
The Specialty Of Okanagan Yard Works
Okanagan Yard Works has set themselves as superior with their approach to sustainability. They prioritize using eco-friendly options, natural elements like rocks, and sustainable products such as drip lines, and synthetic turf. In addition, they have a strong network with local nurseries to collaborate with and help their clients choose plants that suit Kelowna’s weather conditions, are drought tolerant, and need low maintenance.
Okanagan Yard Works is known for delivering high-quality landscaping solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners and Kelowna’s geography. For instance, with Kelowna’s expansion into mountain ranges, retaining walls have become an essential element for creating usable outdoor spaces while increasing property value. Okanagan Yard Works takes pride in being one of the landscaping companies to offer customized retaining wall services in the region. Similarly, to adapt to the Okanagan’s semi-arid climate, Okanagan Yard Works offers ‘Xeriscaping’- an increasingly popular landscaping approach designed to reduce water consumption, while maintaining the property’s aesthetics.
When it comes to landscaping, Okanagan Yard Works keeps smooth & clear communication at their core for a smooth execution of the projects. They believe that setting clear expectations and offering proactive solutions are better ways to avoid any potential surprises in the end and fulfill their clients’ requirements. Through this, they maintain a high level of customer satisfaction, even when handling challenging projects or demanding clients.
Standout Projects
One of the company’s notable projects involved transforming a backyard in West Kelowna into a stunning outdoor oasis. The project included the installation of retaining walls to accommodate a pool, landscape lighting, and a custom shade sail–which turned an ordinary space into a luxurious, relaxing private space, offering a retreat for the homeowner and their family.
Commitment To Excellence And Community
The company remains at the forefront of industry advancements by attending conferences, networking with industry professionals, and maintaining close relationships with local vendors. These efforts ensure that clients receive the latest and most innovative landscaping solutions suitable for their needs.
Beyond just undertaking projects, Okanagan Yard Works actively contributes to community initiatives. They played a key role in the Meet Me on Bernard program, where they constructed a parklet for the 2021 Bernard Avenue closure. “The parklet project incorporated a fun design concept, it was a dock along Okanagan Lake with vineyards as the backdrop,” stated Jeremy.
In addition, they participated in one of the largest projects at Big White Ski Resort, installing nearly 40,000 square feet of pavers throughout the village. According to the team, this project is close to their hearts and it is an achievement they are particularly proud of.
Continuous Recognition from ThreeBestRated®
Upon being recognized as a top-performing landscaping company by ThreeBestRated®, Okanagan Yard Works felt thrilled and shared, “After serving the Okanagan for a decade, it's an honor to be listed on the ThreeBestRated®. We are proud to be recognized for our hard work and dedication in this field. This motivates us to continue exceeding the expectations in the future.”
Jeremy added, “ThreeBestRated® has driven our growth by directing Okanagan residents to our business. With a high concentration of landscaping businesses in the region, we have to stand out. Being listed on a reputable website like ThreeBestRated provides a level of trust to our potential clients.”
For more information or to get a free estimation, visit okyw.ca.
Jeremy Stark
