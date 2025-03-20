Governor Stein Announces District Court Appointments

NORTH CAROLINA, March 20 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial appointments:

Jennifer Wells to the District Court for Judicial District 1, serving Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans Counties. Wells is filling the vacancy created after Judge Edgar Barnes retired.

Wells most recently served as an Assistant Public Defender with the Office of the First Judicial District Public Defender. She received her B.A. from Tulane University and her J.D. from Campbell University School of Law.

Cameron “Chip” Harrison to the District Court for Judicial District 38, serving Gaston County. Harrison is filling the vacancy created after Judge Craig Collins was elected to the Superior Court.

Harrison most recently served as an Assistant Public Defender with the Gaston County Public Defender’s Office. He has also served as an Attorney at Law at the Law Office of Aaron Bradshaw and was an Instructor of Business Law at Alamance Community College. Harrison received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, and his J.D. from North Carolina Central University.

“Given their experience and record as public defenders, I am proud to appoint Jennifer and Cameron to the District Courts,” said Governor Josh Stein. “They will be fair and hard-working jurists, and I look forward to their service.”