Governor Stein Signs Executive Order Aimed at Increasing Housing Opportunities and Affordability Across North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, May 19 - Today Governor Stein signed an executive order to increase housing opportunities and affordability for all North Carolinians. Executive Order No. 36 directs cabinet agencies to work together to increase housing supply, affordability, and access and to use technology to deliver data-driven solutions. The Governor was joined by Schumata Brown, Town Manager of Maysville in Jones County, Ryan Shaver from the North Carolina Masonry Association, cabinet secretaries, legislators, and other partners and local officials.

“Too many families are struggling to make rent or afford a home,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This executive order directs a whole-of-government approach to get more homes of all types built and make homeownership more accessible and affordable for North Carolinians.”

As part of Executive Order No. 36, Governor Stein announced a new member joining his leadership team to help lead these efforts. As Senior Advisor for Housing Policy, Janneke Ratcliffe will work closely with local and tribal governments, state agencies, and cross‑sector partners to define the statewide housing strategy, establish measurable goals, and communicate North Carolina’s housing policy. She will collaborate with leaders of the private, nonprofit, philanthropic, academic, and faith communities to identify and advance high‑impact housing interventions. Before joining the Governor’s Office, Ratcliffe served as Vice President of the Housing and Communities Division for the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C.

“Across the nation, housing is the biggest expense that families face, and it's only getting less and less affordable. North Carolina is no different,” said Janneke Ratcliffe, Senior Advisor for Housing Policy. “I’m eager to work with cabinet agencies and partners across the state to create the first statewide housing strategy and deliver solutions that bring costs down and expand opportunity for North Carolinians.”

Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by providing safe, affordable housing opportunities to enhance the quality of life of North Carolinians. The Governor’s budget invests in North Carolina’s housing programs to expand affordable housing, preserve existing rental units, and support emergency home repairs, particularly for low- and moderate-income families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. By leveraging federal and private resources, the Housing Trust Fund and Workforce Housing Loan Program will finance thousands of additional new and rehabilitated multifamily units across the state, including in hard-to-serve markets. Governor Stein’s recommended budget also directs additional grants to local governments to incentivize higher-density zoning policies to increase and diversify housing supply and align local regulations with statewide housing goals. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen housing accessibility, promote long-term affordability, and generate economic benefits through construction and community development.

North Carolina faces a gap of more than 750,000 housing units though 2029, especially affecting low- and moderate-income households. Affordability challenges persist, with rising median rents and home prices leading many households, including approximately half of all renters, to spend more than 30% of their incomes on housing. Nearly 30% of older adults in North Carolina spend more than one‑third of their income on housing, placing them at increased risk of instability and housing insecurity. In 2025, teachers in 23 North Carolina counties did not earn enough on average to afford the average fair market rent where they work. 53% of enlisted families in North Carolina report spending more than 30% of their monthly income on housing and utilities. From 2024 to 2025, North Carolina saw the ninth-highest rental price increases in the country.

The executive order takes action in the following priority areas:

Establishes a Senior Advisor for Housing Policy role in the Governor’s Office tasked with defining and coordinating a statewide housing strategy

Calls on state agencies to prioritize housing access, creation, and resilience in relevant policies and planning

Establishes a framework for state agencies to align their housing goals and coordinate housing-adjacent resources, programs, and services

Directs state agencies to work with partners and leverage their data, information technology, platforms, and research to enhance support for local governments and builders, including small ones, who are trying to increase housing options in our communities

Click here to read Executive Order No. 36.