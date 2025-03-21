St Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001930
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 20th, 2025, at approximately 2054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Main Street, Richford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Justin Lambert
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 20th, 2025, at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a disturbance in Richford, VT.
Through investigation it was determined Justin Lambert had been drinking alcohol. Justin has current Conditions of Release stating that he is not to consume alcohol.
Justin was issued a citation to appear at Franklin County Criminal Court and was held overnight for detox.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/25 at 1:00 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.