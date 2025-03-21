St Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001930

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 20th, 2025, at approximately 2054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Main Street, Richford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Justin Lambert

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 20th, 2025, at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a disturbance in Richford, VT.

Through investigation it was determined Justin Lambert had been drinking alcohol. Justin has current Conditions of Release stating that he is not to consume alcohol.

Justin was issued a citation to appear at Franklin County Criminal Court and was held overnight for detox.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/25 at 1:00 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.











