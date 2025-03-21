Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,103 in the last 365 days.

Construction Prompts Detour on US 25E in Cocke County

Motorists traveling on U.S. 25E (State Route 32) in Cocke County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 21, U.S. 25E (State Route 32) will be closed between Lehigh Road and Hilltop Drive as crews will be installing a pipe culvert beneath the roadway.  This closure will end on or before 6 a.m. on Monday, March 24.

Signage will be in place to direct motorists to the detour route.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Construction Prompts Detour on US 25E in Cocke County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more