Construction Prompts Detour on US 25E in Cocke County

Motorists traveling on U.S. 25E (State Route 32) in Cocke County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 21, U.S. 25E (State Route 32) will be closed between Lehigh Road and Hilltop Drive as crews will be installing a pipe culvert beneath the roadway. This closure will end on or before 6 a.m. on Monday, March 24.

Signage will be in place to direct motorists to the detour route.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.