Mandatory Spending in Fiscal Year 2024: An Infographic

Mandatory outlays by the federal government totaled $4.1 trillion in 2024; more than half was for Social Security and Medicare. The largest increases over the past 20 years have been for the major health care programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.