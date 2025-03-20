Soundstage Will Support Film Industry Growth

CANADA, March 20 - A soundstage facility purchased by Screen Nova Scotia with support from the Province will expand opportunities for the thriving film industry.

The government has invested $8 million towards the soundstage – a large, sound-proofed building used for filming – which will increase the industry’s capacity and allow productions to continue year round.

“Film and television production is booming in our province. We’re committed to fuelling that success, which creates high-value jobs and drives economic growth,” said Premier Tim Houston. “By investing in the right infrastructure, we will help unlock the full potential of our film industry and show the world what Nova Scotia has to offer.”

The Mount Uniacke facility has multiple buildings to support various production needs, including two clear-span soundstages and space to support long-term growth. It will be ready to accommodate productions later this year.

“Our community is thrilled to welcome this world-class production facility right in our backyard. Films provide us with entertainment, but they also create jobs and bring a boost to local businesses.”

— Brad Johns, MLA for Sackville-Uniacke, on behalf of Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

“This is a pivotal moment in the post-2015 film industry era. Over the past 10 years, the film industry has not only rebuilt but has now re-established its position as a key player in boosting our economy. Today’s announcement is a vital part of our growth potential. A soundstage will anchor our industry for the future – providing a year-round home for productions, attracting business, creating jobs and playing a critical role in developing our workforce to grow the industry.”

— Laura Mackenzie, Executive Director, Screen Nova Scotia

the Province has invested $77 million in the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund for 2024-25, generating more than $160 million so far in production spending

Nova Scotia approved 88 productions in 2024-25

