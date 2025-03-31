GoodGoblin.ai Doubles Acceptance Odds at Top 50 Colleges

Career Counseling Matches Recommending Colleges based on profile Essay Review

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodGoblin.ai released its second State of College Admissions report today, highlighting significant gains for over 14,000 high school seniors worldwide using its AI-powered platform during the 2024–25 application cycle. Early findings show that GoodGoblin students achieved a 23% acceptance rate at the Top 50 most selective U.S. colleges, nearly double the 11.5% average acceptance rate at those institutions—a 100% improvement—while cutting the time needed to complete each application by more than 50%.

Key Findings

• Acceptance & Applications: GoodGoblin students achieved a 23% acceptance rate at the top 50 most selective U.S. colleges, compared to an 11% benchmark—over 100% improvement—and submitted an average of 11 applications per student, nearly double the national average.

Los Angeles senior Sharon Turner received acceptances from 10 colleges, including NYU, Boston University, and UCLA, which she’s now narrowing to her final three. “GoodGoblin’s college‑matching insights helped me expand my list, and land admits to schools I never considered applying to.”

• Essay Productivity & Collaboration: Together, students authored 277,200 essays—averaging 19.8 essays per student (1.8 per application)—and completed each draft in just 4 hours (compared to 10–12 hours nationally). They also shared drafts externally an average of 1.8 times.

Austin’s Aiyla Sawyer received acceptances from 11 colleges, including MIT, Georgia Tech, and Purdue, which are now her top choices. “Unlimited essay feedback made writing quicker and much less stressful,” she stated.

• Completion Efficiency: GoodGoblin users averaged 9 hours on each complete application—compared to 15–20 hours industry-wide—and achieved an average of 4 acceptances each.

Seattle senior Mikha Graff-Baker has offers from nine colleges, narrowing her final decision to UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech, and Carnegie Mellon University. "Step-by-step guidance made a daunting process feel manageable.”

• Holistic Application Reviews: GoodGoblin averaged three reviews for each application. Holistic reviews are rare in today’s counseling industry, but they guarantee that every submitted application is thorough and refined.

Boston senior Tracy Baker has received admissions offers from 10 colleges, including the University of Michigan, Northwestern, and UC Davis on her shortlist. “Multiple reviews ensured my applications were polished and error-free.”

• Essay Reviews: Students received an average of seven essay reviews each, more than double the usual two to three reviews, which enhanced every draft.

Miami’s Natalia DeLeon has received acceptances from 14 colleges and is now choosing between UCLA, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Florida. “Consistent feedback was essential for improving my writing.”

• Parental Collaboration: 78% of students reported sharing their progress with their parents through the platform, compared to less than 20% nationally, thus fostering supportive involvement.

Denver senior Shannon Badillo has received offers from eight colleges, narrowing her options to Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, and the University of Washington. “My parents stayed informed without being overbearing—supportive yet respectful.”

“These results show that GoodGoblin isn’t just a time-saving tool—it’s a game changer for college admission outcomes,” said Ashish Bhargava, Founder and CEO of GoodGoblin.ai. “By integrating AI-powered guidance with transparent, real-time tracking, students are gaining admission to the top 50 colleges at twice the rate while reducing application time by half. Meanwhile, counselors and parents receive immediate visibility into each student’s progress—eliminating unnecessary administrative tasks so they can provide meaningful support.”

About GoodGoblin.ai

GoodGoblin.ai is a revolutionary all-in-one platform that changes how students approach College Admissions. From personalized college matching and career exploration to major selection, essay drafting, and unified application reviews, GoodGoblin’s AI-native tools make each phase more intuitive and efficient. By connecting high school students worldwide with U.S. college students, GoodGoblin offers valuable insights and personalized support for every decision. The Counselor Collaboration Hub also improves communication among students, parents, and advisors. Join GoodGoblin.ai today and discover a smarter, faster way to achieve your college and career goals.

