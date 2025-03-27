GoodGoblin Launches Mentor Program to Connect High School Students with College Students for College Admission Guidance

Dashboard Screenshot of GoodGoblin Career Counseling Matches Recommending Colleges based on profile

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodGoblin.ai, a leading AI-powered platform for college admissions and career guidance, today announced the launch of its new Mentor Program. This initiative allows high school juniors and seniors from around the world interested in attending U.S. colleges to schedule 30-minute consultations with current students and recent graduates. Whether they choose a standard or rush booking, high school students—and their parents—can gain valuable insights into U.S. campus life, admissions strategies, and academic pathways directly from those who have successfully navigated the process.

“Every year, millions of students pursue admission to U.S. colleges, yet many lack insider access,” said Ashish Bhargava, Founder of GoodGoblin.ai.

“Our Mentor Program closes this gap by linking students with real U.S. college mentors who can share insights about campus culture, admissions strategies, and what it really takes to succeed academically. This ensures that decisions are based on well-rounded knowledge rather than limited assumptions or hearsay.”

A Critical Need for Authentic Guidance

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about one-third of first-time college students in the U.S. change their major within three years—an issue often tied to a lack of informed decision-making during high school. Meanwhile, the National Association for College Admission Counseling reports that the average U.S. high school counselor manages hundreds of students, leaving little time for extensive, one-on-one college prep discussions. The challenge intensifies for international students who aim to attend a U.S. institution. Without personal connections or campus visits, deciding which school to apply to can feel like a shot in the dark.

“Many of my students used to pick colleges based on family connections or reputations,” said John Freed, an international high school counselor based in Hanoi.

“They often ended up in majors or campuses that weren’t the best fit. GoodGoblin’s Mentor Program has allowed them to talk directly with someone already enrolled at the school they hope to attend, making for much more informed choices.”

Addressing the Counselor Conundrum

Many families depend on paid admissions counselors for guidance during the application process. However, many of these counselors never actually attended the colleges they claim to specialize in—if they did, it was decades ago. Today’s admissions landscape is more competitive, technology-driven, and rapidly evolving than ever before. Relying solely on an outsider’s perspective can cause students to miss critical, up-to-date insights specific to each school.

“It’s perplexing to think that someone who has never stepped foot on a specific campus—or gained admission when acceptance rates were double what they are now—can speak authoritatively about that college’s expectations today,” Bhargava added.

“From essay prompts to interview styles, colleges are evolving at a rapid pace. If your counselor isn’t engaged in this modern reality, you’re navigating half-blind.”

Multiple Mentors for Multiple Schools

Unlike a single, one-size-fits-all counselor, GoodGoblin’s Mentor Program enables each student to connect with an insider from every school on their application list. If a high school student applies to ten U.S. colleges, they can schedule 30-minute sessions with ten different mentors—each of whom is currently enrolled in or has recently graduated from that institution.

A Mentor can offer:

1. School-Specific Advice: Offer unique essay tips, discuss campus culture, or emphasize new programs.

2. Real-Time Updates: A campus resident provides the latest insights on acceptance trends, popular majors, and student life.

3. Holistic View Across Colleges: Every institution has its own character and criteria for identifying “stand-out” applicants. A mentor who was recently admitted would know.

4. Minimized Guesswork: Assist in avoiding pitfalls like reusing generic statements or misinterpreting an institution’s ethos

“Instead of relying on one paid counselor to advise me about all ten colleges I applied to, I utilized GoodGoblin’s Mentor Program to communicate with students on each campus,” said Sarah Park, a high school senior. "Asking targeted questions—like how to distinguish myself in a business major at one university versus an engineering program at another—gave me a level of clarity I could never have obtained from a counselor.”

How the Mentor Program Works

1. One-on-One Virtual Consultations: Students book a 30-minute session with a current or recent college student. Mentors come from various institutions, including public, private, Ivy League, and specialized programs.

2. Parents Can Listen In: Families can participate in the call, ensuring everyone can ask practical questions about campus life, housing, or financial aid.

3. Automatic Transcripts: GoodGoblin produces a secure transcript for each session, allowing students to concentrate on the conversation and review it later without taking notes.

4. Earning Potential for Mentors: College students set their schedules, providing a flexible opportunity to earn money by sharing firsthand knowledge about academic programs, extracurricular activities, and admissions success. A mentor could earn over $1,000 per month by spending a couple of hours each week virtually assisting high school students from the comfort of their dorm room.

“I’m a sophomore at UC Berkeley, and before this program, I never realized how many international students had no idea what it’s really like here,” said Jordan Miles, a GoodGoblin mentor. “In 30 minutes, I can help them look beyond rankings—discussing real dorm life, workload, social clubs, and even if certain majors are as challenging as rumored. Plus, I earn some cash by sharing my personal experiences.”

GoodGoblin.ai is a revolutionary all-in-one platform that changes how students approach College Admissions. From personalized college matching and career exploration to major selection, essay drafting, and unified application reviews, GoodGoblin’s AI-native tools make each phase more intuitive and efficient. By connecting high school students worldwide with U.S. college students, GoodGoblin offers valuable insights and personalized support for every decision. The Counselor Collaboration Hub also improves communication among students, parents, and advisors. Join GoodGoblin.ai today and discover a smarter, faster way to achieve your college and career goals.

