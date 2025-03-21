Gaby Guha announces her participation in Miss Universe 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaby, an international fashion model and former Miss Europe 2020, announced she will compete in Miss Universe 2025. Well-known for her modeling career and her commitment to women’s empowerment, Gaby will soon share which country she’ll represent.Pageant fans worldwide are excited to see her next move. By aiming for the Miss Universe crown, she’s starting an exciting new chapter in her career.Gaby has collaborated with luxury brands like Chaumet, Elie Saab, Jean Louis David, GAP, Bossini, Triumph Lingerie, and Robert Abi Nader. She has also appeared on the covers of magazines such as Prestige, ICON, Playboy, Gmaro, and L’Officiel. After being featured on Fashion TV, Canal+, M6, and MTV, Gaby has grown popular in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond—a platform she hopes to use for a greater social impact.Outside of pageants, Gaby created two business ventures:1. Gaby Beauty: A beauty brand inspired by her love for cosmetics and skincare.2. G Global: An investment company focusing on real estate and showing her strong sense for business growth.For Gaby, entering Miss Universe 2025 is about more than just beauty—it’s about strength, self-confidence, and making a difference. A supporter of women’s welfare, she has worked with The Pink Ribbon Foundation in London to help those affected by breast cancer. She has also supported causes related to education, girls’ safety, and women’s empowerment. These values will be at the heart of her participation in Miss Universe 2025.“This journey isn’t just about beauty; it’s about inner strength, believing in yourself, and creating real change in the world,” Gaby has said in past interviews. She hopes her upcoming Miss Universe appearance will encourage others to follow their dreams and support causes they care about.Gaby will share updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and personal thoughts on her official Instagram in the months leading up to the pageant.Join the conversation on social media with hashtags: #MissUniverse2025 #ReadyForTheCrown #GabyGuhaForMissUniverse.

