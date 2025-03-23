SigniFlow and PNG DataCo Partner to Launch Secure eSignature Platform in Papua New Guinea

SigniFlow & PNG DataCo launch a secure, locally hosted eSignature platform in PNG, ensuring compliance with data sovereignty and digital governance policies.

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SigniFlow , a global leader in digital signature solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with PNG DataCo to launch a locally hosted eSignature platform in Papua New Guinea (PNG).The initiative ensures that all digital transactions comply with the country’s strict data residency and security regulations, aligning with the National Digital Government & Data Protection (DGDP) Policy.This partnership represents a significant step towards advancing digital transformation in PNG by providing a secure, compliant, and efficient digital signing solution for businesses and government institutions.David Saunders, Regional Director – SigniFlow APAC, commented:"We are thrilled to partner with PNG DataCo to bring a fully compliant, in-country digital signing solution to Papua New Guinea. Data sovereignty is critical in today’s digital landscape, and by ensuring that all signed documents remain within PNG, we are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also giving businesses and government agencies the confidence that their data is secure. This initiative supports the country’s digital governance strategy and enhances trust in electronic transactions."David Mba, General Manager – ICT and Cloud Services, commented:“We are excited to collaborate with SigniFlow to introduce a secure and fully compliant eSignature platform for Papua New Guinea. This partnership aligns with our commitment to driving digital transformation and ensuring data sovereignty within PNG. By keeping all signed documents securely stored in-country, we are empowering businesses and government agencies with a trusted digital solution that enhances efficiency, security, and regulatory compliance for an automated approval process. This marks a significant step forward in strengthening PNG’s digital economy and governance framework.”With PNG DataCo providing secure, locally hosted infrastructure, this partnership guarantees that businesses and government agencies can transition to paperless operations while maintaining full control over their data.This marks a new era for PNG’s digital ecosystem, fostering innovation and streamlining administrative processes in compliance with national policies.

