Vodafone Fiji and SigniFlow, Partner to Drive Digital Transformation with eSignature Solutions

SUVA, FIJI, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant advancement for Fiji's digital evolution, Vodafone and SigniFlow have announced a strategic partnership to provide advanced eSignature and document automation solutions. This initiative, supported by Crayon 's global distribution network, aims to minimize dependence on paper-based processes, thereby enhancing efficiency and data security for organizations throughout Fiji.Fiji is steadily becoming a paperless, tech-forward society through initiatives like DigitalFIJI. SigniFlow’s platform supports this transformation by providing a secure and compliant way to digitally sign and manage documents.David Saunders, Regional Director for SigniFlow APAC, remarked:“Fiji’s commitment to digital innovation is evident through the steps taken by both the government and private sector towards paperless operations. By partnering with Vodafone, we are ensuring that businesses of all sizes can adopt eSignature solutions that are secure, straightforward, and cost-effective. Together, we are equipping Fijian enterprises to remain agile, compliant, and competitive in today’s global market.”Salman Khan, Chief Commercial Officer added:"At Vodafone Fiji, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation that enhances business efficiency and security. Partnering with SigniFlow allows us to deliver industry-leading eSignature and workflow automation tools that simplify operations for Fijian businesses and government entities."Rhonda Robati, EVP Asia Pacific at Crayon, added:"The best technology is the one that fits seamlessly into a business, enhancing efficiency, security, and growth without complexity. Our partnership with Vodafone and SigniFlow delivers exactly that. Crayon is bringing secure, flexible, and cost-effective eSignature solutions to Fijian businesses, ensuring they have the right tools to streamline workflows and scale with confidence. With auditable document automation, a user-friendly interface, and deployment options that adapt to different business models and regional needs, we’re making digital transformation accessible, effective, and built for long-term success."This strategic partnership ensures that businesses in Fiji have access to advanced eSignature and document workflow automation solutions, supported by local expertise and dedicated support.For more information or to explore how these solutions can benefit your business, contact Vodafone Fiji at corporate.ict@vodafone.com.fj or Vodafone # 8929000 or visit https://www.vodafone.com.fj/business/products-services/ict-cloud-solutions/signiflow Businesses and government agencies can also complete the Vodafone Fiji eSignature Enquiry Form for tailored guidance and further details.About SigniFlowSigniFlow is a global leader in eSignature and document automation solutions, providing secure, compliant platforms to help organisations streamline document approval processes. Learn more at www.signiflow.com About Vodafone FijiVodafone Fiji is a leading telecommunications provider, delivering reliable mobile, internet, and digital connectivity solutions that support businesses, communities, and the nation’s innovation agenda. Learn more at www.vodafone.com.fj About CrayonCrayon is a global software distributor specialising in technology innovation, cloud solutions, and software optimisation. With expertise in digital transformation, Crayon helps businesses leverage cutting-edge tools to drive growth and efficiency. Learn more at www.crayon.com

