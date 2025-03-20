CabinetryNews.com Launches at KBIS – with Comprehensive News, Insights, and Digital Kitchen & Bath Trade Show Coverage

From left to right: Denis Sinelnikov, Igor Bogdanov, Roman Webdew - Founders of CabinetryNews.com CabinetryNews.com Home Page - 2025 KBIS

CabinetryNews.com Launches as the Premier Digital Publication for the Cabinetry Industry by Igor Bogdanov, Denis Sinelnikov, and Roman Webdew.

Our goal is to ensure that the substantial investments cabinetry brands make in trade shows continue to generate visibility and industry impact beyond the event itself.” — Igor Bogdanov, Founder of CabinetryNews.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cabinetry industry now has a dedicated digital media platform with the launch of CabinetryNews.com. Founded by industry veterans Igor Bogdanov, Denis Sinelnikov, and Roman Webdew, the publication is designed to be the leading source for cabinetry professionals, manufacturers, and retailers seeking industry news, market trends, and expert insights.With more than 25 years of combined experience in business, technology, photography, and digital marketing, the founding team aims to provide a comprehensive resource for industry professionals. CabinetryNews.com will cover a range of topics, including business trends, manufacturing innovations, retail strategies, and technological advancements in the cabinetry sector.Extending Trade Show Impact Beyond the EventEach year, cabinetry brands invest significant resources in showcasing their products at trade shows such as KBIS, with some companies spending hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars on booth displays. These investments, however, are limited to only a few days of exposure. CabinetryNews.com is committed to extending the reach of these events by providing ongoing digital coverage of major trade shows."CabinetryNews.com will provide in-depth reporting, high-quality visuals, and expert analysis on the most innovative booth displays, product launches, and emerging trends. Through our syndication partnerships, we will amplify this coverage to reach a wider audience long after the show concludes," said Igor Bogdanov, founder and president of CabinetryNews.com.A New Standard in Cabinetry Industry MediaCabinetryNews.com is more than a news publication; it is an industry resource offering insights, expert opinions, and in-depth analysis. The platform focuses on a wide range of topics relevant to cabinetry professionals, including:Business – Market trends, investment opportunities, and strategies for growthManufacturing – Innovations in production, sustainability, and automationRetailing – Best practices for selling cabinetry, showroom insights, and customer engagementTechnology – Emerging software, digital tools, and e-commerce strategiesBrands – Profiles of leading cabinetry companies and their industry impactPeople – Interviews and success stories of industry leaders and professionalsMarkets and International Trends – Global cabinetry market updates and demand analysisThrough expert content, industry interviews, and detailed trade show coverage, CabinetryNews.com is positioned to become an essential resource for cabinetry professionals.Industry Recognition and Media SyndicationCabinetryNews.com has already gained widespread industry recognition, with its coverage of KBIS 2025 being picked up by Google News, Yahoo News, and over 300 major publications. Through advanced syndication technology, the platform now connects with top-tier news organizations, including the Associated Press, NBC, and Fox, providing cabinetry brands and professionals with unparalleled media exposure.Notable industry event coverage includes:KBIS 2025: The Future of Kitchen Cabinetry Takes Center Stage in Las VegasPlain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry Unveils Latest Designs at KBIS 2025 Following Acquisition by FabuwoodFabuwood Gateway & Bronco Steal the Show at KBIS 2025With its extensive syndication reach, CabinetryNews.com is positioned to become one of the most widely read and influential cabinetry industry publications.Meet the Founders of CabinetryNews.comIgor Bogdanov is an entrepreneur, investor, and digital media expert with a background in e-commerce and online publishing. He previously founded and sold BuyFurniture.com and USADistributor.com, two successful home improvement e-commerce platforms. He also played a key role in developing the media publications BankInfoSecurity.com and GovInfoSecurity.com.In addition to publishing, Bogdanov is the co-founder of WebUnite, a consulting firm specializing in IT infrastructure, ERP consulting, and cybersecurity for the cabinetry industry.Roman Webdew is the founder of Commercial Picture, a real estate and commercial media studio. With extensive experience in photography and brand storytelling, he has worked with major cabinetry and home improvement brands to create high-quality visual content. He is also a partner in WebUnite, where he focuses on digital transformation strategies for cabinetry companies.Denis Sinelnikov is the founder of Media Components and Curis Digital, two agencies specializing in branding, SEO, PPC, and social media strategy. In 2021, he was invited to join the Forbes Agency Council, recognizing his expertise in digital marketing. His role at CabinetryNews.com focuses on expanding the platform’s reach and audience engagement through strategic online visibility efforts.A New Era for Cabinetry Industry MediaWith its extensive media reach, expert-driven content, and commitment to providing long-term digital coverage of industry events, CabinetryNews.com is redefining how the cabinetry sector engages with news and information.For cabinetry brands, manufacturers, and professionals looking to stay ahead of market trends and gain industry exposure, CabinetryNews.com offers a comprehensive resource.For more information, visit www.CabinetryNews.com

