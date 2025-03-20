VANJA KEINDL SELECTED AS TOP CEO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Vanja Keindl member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanja Keindl, Founder & CEO of VERBA CENTAR d.o.o. — VERBA Quality Translations, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Keindl has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Vanja Keindl, the Founder & CEO of VERBA CENTAR d.o.o. — VERBA Quality Translations, has established a strong reputation for delivering exceptional language solutions tailored to her clients' unique needs. While AI is reshaping the translation industry by enhancing efficiency and accuracy, Ms. Keindl understands that human expertise remains irreplaceable. VERBA combines the power of cutting-edge technology with the irreplaceable nuance and cultural understanding that only experienced professionals can provide, ensuring that every translation is accurate, culturally relevant, and impactful. With a deep passion for languages, she created the company over twenty-six years ago. Her dedication to delivering precise, culturally aware translations has earned VERBA a strong reputation for providing language solutions that truly meet the unique needs of each client. With a focus on understanding the nuances of different industries, Vanja ensures that every translation captures the meaning of the words and resonates with the intended audience. Through her leadership, VERBA has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking high-quality, impactful translations.VERBA is a global translation company that combines human expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality language solutions. With over 26 years of experience, the company specializes in translating professional and complex texts into all European languages. Offering services such as linguistic content editing, proofreading, graphic text processing, and innovative process automation solutions, VERBA works with global businesses to ensure fast, accurate translations tailored to the specific needs of foreign markets. The team, made up of Masters in translation, certified court interpreters, lawyers, engineers, economists, and medical professionals, ensures that every project is handled with the highest level of expertise and precision.Before embarking on her career path, Vanja Keindl earned a Master's degree in German Language and Literature and Information Sciences from the University of Zagreb.Throughout her illustrious career, Vanja Keindl has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top CEO of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Vanja Keindl volunteered as the President of CATA, a non-profit professional association dedicated to promoting quality standards in translation, protecting the economic interests of the profession, and raising awareness about the benefits of translation services.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Vanja for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Vanja Keindl is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Vanja Keindl attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit verba.hr About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

