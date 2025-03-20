PATRICK RICCARDS SELECTED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Patrick Riccards honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Riccards was recently selected as Top Business Leader of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, and each year, only one business leader is selected for this distinction. Patrick is celebrated for his exceptional career as a Business Leader spanning over two decades. His dedication, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the field have earned him this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Patrick Riccards at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Riccards has firmly established himself as a leading expert in his field. As a dynamic and results-driven leader, Patrick is the founder and CEO of Driving Force Institute (DFI), a national initiative revolutionizing the teaching and learning of American history and civics. DFI achieves this through thought-provoking, relevant video content for students and comprehensive professional development for educators. DFI is now the nation’s largest producer of American history education films, reaching 60M users worldwide.Additionally, Patrick serves as the CEO of Quetzal Strategies, a consultancy helping companies and social enterprise organizations navigate the challenges of start-up and scalability. Quetzal specializes in helping organizations with strong missions overcome operational, communications, and fundraising challenges. He is also the author of the upcoming Strategic Strikes: Mastering Your Communications in the Cage Match of Public Opinion (Advantage Books, 2025), a primer for C-suite leaders on effective communications and public engagement.Dr. Riccards' areas of expertise include but are not limited to Operations Management, Business Growth & Expansion, Fundraising & Grant Management, Performance Optimization, Strategic Planning & Execution, Risk Assessment & Mitigation, Program Development & Management, Nonprofit Governance, Team Leadership & Development, Client Relationship Management, and C-level Communication.Before embarking on his career, Patrick earned his undergraduate degree in Government, Rhetoric, and Communication Studies from the University of Virginia. He further honed his leadership skills by completing the Non-Profit Leaders Executive Education Program at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. Patrick earned a doctorate at the University of Southern California's Rossier School of Education, focusing on the importance of a learn-from-failure mindset in achieving long-term organizational success.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Riccards has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, he was honored for his selection as Top Business Leader and was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC during Fashion Week. He will receive his latest award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025, which will be held at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection as Top Business Leader of the Decade for 2025.In addition to his successful career, Dr. Riccards created the Untold History series, a groundbreaking 500-film collection designed to highlight the significance and relevance of American history and civic education for today's learners. He has partnered with renowned organizations such as the New York Historical Society, the Smithsonian, the American Battlefield Trust, the Bill of Rights Institute, iCivics, the American Federation of Teachers, and others to develop and distribute this impactful content. Through these collaborations, Patrick has further advanced his mission to inspire a deeper understanding of history and civics among students.Looking back, Mr. Riccards attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and children and volunteering his time as his daughter's competitive cheer team coach. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://patrickrriccards.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.