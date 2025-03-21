SCI-FI AUTHOR JOE HALDEMAN TO RECEIVE THE ARTHUR C. CLARKE MEMORIAL AWARD AT INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

Best-selling sci-fi author Joe Haldeman. Credit: Joe Haldeman

Haldeman Joins Multiple Astronauts, NASA Officials, NewSpace Entrepreneurs, and other Visionaries at the ISDC in June

We are thrilled to have Mr. Haldeman join us for the ISDC this year... We’re proud to present him with the inaugural Arthur C. Clarke Memorial Award!” — Aggie Kobrin, conference organizer and manager

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society is proud to announce Joe Haldeman as a featured guest at its 43rd annual International Space Development Conference® (ISDC), being held in Orlando, Florida from June 19-22. He will be receiving the inaugural Arthur C. Clarke Memorial Award for for inspiring and educating the public about humanity’s journey to space.Haldeman is a bestselling author of numerous books, the best known of which are “The Forever War,” “The Hemingway Hoax,” and “Forever Peace.” These and other titles have earned him numerous awards, among them the Hugo (seven times), Nebula (five times), and Rhysling (three times). His works have also won the Locus Award, Pegasus Award, World Fantasy Award, John W. Campbell Memorial Award, and others.“We are thrilled to have Mr. Haldeman join us for ISDC this year,” said Aggie Kobrin, conference organizer and manager. “His copious works in fiction, and especially in sci-fi, resonate strongly with our members. We’re proud to present him with the inaugural Arthur C. Clarke Memorial Award!”Haldeman is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. His debut novel, “War Year,” explored his combat experience and the challenges of returning to civilian life. He holds an MFA from the University of Iowa and taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for over 30 years.Haldeman joins an impressive roster of astronauts, corporate leaders from the space sector, NASA officials, and other space visionaries at this year’s ISDC. These include Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn commander Jared Isaacman, astronauts Chris Ferguson, Robert “Hoot” Gibson, Susan Kilrain, and Dr. Sian Proctor; former NASA Chief Scientist Dr. Jim Green, planetary scientist and NSS VP Dr. Pascal Lee, NASA official Dr. Nicola Fox, visionary philanthropist and CEO of United Therapeutics Dr. Martine Rothblatt, Space.com Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik, “Ad Astra” magazine Editor-in-Chief Rod Pyle, and many more. More information on the conference and roster of speakers can be found at isdc.nss.org . Full event passes, single day passes, and NSS member and student rates are available.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org

Legal Disclaimer:

