Entrex EV Charging Project Expands Revenue, EBITDA, and Facility Growth

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: RGLG) announced today that its EV charging project continues to expand its revenue opportunities while maintaining steady monthly EBITDA.

"We are pleased with the consistent revenue and EBITDA performance of our Miami facility thus far this year," said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. "More importantly, the success of our Miami operations is opening significant opportunities to scale nationwide.”

Tom Harblin, Partner at Entrex, added, "The first facility is always the most challenging, but we are gaining strong client support, while interest from capital partners is growing as we look to scale operations."

Watkins further emphasized, "While we are still in the early stages of our EV charging initiative, this milestone is crucial in developing a scalable enterprise that delivers environmental, employment, and economic benefits to the communities where our charging systems are deployed. With the right capital backing to sustain facility cash flows, we see continued growth potential through 2025."

About Entrex Carbon Market:

Entrex Carbon Market has established a marketplace to trade securitized, fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company collaborates with carbon offset project owners to create compliance-grade carbon offsets institutionalized by Wall Street-recognized providers. Today, Entrex works with carbon projects to offer credible, institutional securities traded through broker-dealers serving their clients' needs.

For further information:
Stephen H. Watkins, CEO
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc.
877-4-ENTREX
www.entrexcarbonmarket.com

Stephen Watkins
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc
+1 561-465-7454
email us here

