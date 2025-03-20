ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 21-24) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures and lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (March 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Restrictions include a closure of westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe and closures of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between 35th and 83rd avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (March 22) for pavement sealing. Both Interstate 17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange closed. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed (consider using westbound Van Buren Street to northbound 83rd Avenue). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue closed . Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at 35th Avenue can detour north to westbound McDowell Road and re-enter I-10 beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 closed between 83rd and 35th avenues from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (March 23) for pavement sealing. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10 closed (consider using eastbound Van Buren Street to northbound 35th Avenue). Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed . Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 91st Avenue closed . Detour : Consider exiting I-10 ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Traffic exiting at 83rd Avenue can detour north to eastbound McDowell Road and re-enter I-10 beyond the closure.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 24) for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School Road and Dobson Road also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers also can use southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 24) for construction. Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10. SR 143 Detour : Drivers on westbound I-10 can continue west to reach Sky Harbor Airport (via 24th Street or Buckeye Road) or to reach eastbound Loop 202 to access southbound SR 143. Note : Some ramp/street closures start at 8 p.m. Friday.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street (left lanes open) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 24) for construction as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and westbound off-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Note : Eastbound US 60 narrowed to three lanes between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (March 22).

East- and westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at 40th Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 24) for bridge work. Plan on 40th Street to also be closed between Broadway Road and Raymond Street. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Detours : Alternate routes include the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramp at 32nd Street and the eastbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Broadway Road.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) right two lanes closed between Cooper and Gilbert roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (March 22) for barrier wall work as part of widening project. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.