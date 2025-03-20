CanScribe Career College Launches Groundbreaking New Online Indigenous Engagement Course

Teepees Full Regalia Every Child Matters Indigenous Insight logo CanScribe Career College logo

The course is designed to deepen the understanding of Canada’s colonization history and foster collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

We are thrilled to launch this innovative online Indigenous Engagement course in partnership with Indigenous Insight.” — Colleen Chapman

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CanScribe Career College is proud to announce the launch of its new online Indigenous Engagement course , in partnership with Indigenous Insight, designed to deepen one’s understanding of Canada’s history of colonization and foster understanding, respect, and collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples and communities."We are thrilled to launch this innovative new online Indigenous Engagement course, in partnership with Indigenous Insight," says Colleen Chapman, CEO of CanScribe. "Understanding the history of colonization in Canada is critical to achieving meaningful reconciliation between non-Indigenous and Indigenous people. Our hope is that people will walk away with a deeper understanding of our history and Indigenous cultures in order to make positive changes for the betterment of all Canadians."L. Maynard Harry (KWAST-en-ayu), the owner of Indigenous Insight, is a Status Indian whose life has been profoundly shaped by his lived experience growing up on an Indian reserve and as a member of a family directly impacted by Canada’s Indian Residential School System. As a proud member of the Tla’amin Nation, he brings a unique and insightful perspective on Indigenous engagement, informed by his governance experience under Canada’s Indian Act.KWAST-en-ayu (L. Maynard Harry) states, “Indigenous Insight is excited to enter into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with CanScribe Career College, a partnership that fosters greater knowledge in the Indigenous engagement space and contributes meaningful progress in moving any reconciliation needle in Canada.”KWAST-en-ayu (L. Maynard Harry) has dedicated much of his life to leadership and advocacy within his community. He was elected as Chief Councillor of the Tla’amin Nation for one term (two years) and served as a councillor for four terms (eight years). More recently, he has taken on the role of Jr. Elder within his nation. His contributions extend to treaty negotiations, having been part of the nation’s BC Treaty Process negotiation team for five years. Additionally, he managed the Tla’amin Nation’s Aboriginal Rights and Title Department, including archaeology, for 12 years.About CanScribe Career College: Started in 2002 as one of the first online colleges in Canada, CanScribe has grown to become a global leader in online education. The accumulation of awards and accolades over the years is a testament to its continued pursuit of promoting excellence in continued learning and giving back to local and global communities to enrich people’s lives.About Indigenous Insight: Indigenous Insight is a 100% Aboriginal-owned company operating on ɬaʔamɩn (Tla'amin) Nation lands. It provides Indigenous engagement, cultural awareness training and advisory services to non-Indigenous businesses, organizations, corporations and all levels of government.

