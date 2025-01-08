VESPERIA MANGA & COMICS CELEBRATES ITS GRAND OPENING ON WEST BROADWAY

Now Open Great selection of books Great selection of figurines. Great selection of comics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neither rain, flooded ceiling, ruined floor, nor a kicked-in front door has stopped young businessman Spencer Campbell from realizing his dream of opening a shop dedicated to manga, comics, and more. Located at 1935 West Broadway, Vesperia Manga & Comics recently celebrated its Grand Opening and now welcomes local walk-in traffic and online sales to comic lovers across Canada. As part of its Grand Opening special, Vesperia is offering a BOGO 20% off sale for a limited time.Campbell, 31 years old, is a lifelong fan of both Japanese and Western comics. After some soul-searching, when his mother passed away 3 years ago, he decided to quit his job and open Vesperia. The name Vesperia, while sounding whimsical, means “land of the evening star” in Latin. Fun fact... Vesperia was one of the suggested names for this amazing country of ours, which would become known as 'Canada' during the confederation. The modern comic shop is on trend, with The Economist estimating over 800,000 collectors worldwide.“My vision was to create a store my friends and I want to shop in. I was a big fan of the legendary Vancouver Comicshop and, since they closed in 2019, there’s been nothing like it on the west side of Vancouver”, states Campbell, who is clearly passionate about his project. “There’s really something for everyone, with manga, graphic novels, Marvel and DC comics , anime figures, Pokemon and Gunpla, as well as trading cards and a used book section. New stuff is arriving every day and I’m so excited to have people come in, hang out, and talk comics.”While the new business has to weather construction of the Broadway subway line, Campbell is excited that there will eventually be a station just a block away from the shop. For people further afield, Vesperia offers online sales of select merchandise on their website - https://vesperiacomics.com/ About Vesperia Manga & ComicsVesperia Manga & Comics is a Japanese/Western hybrid that sells manga, gunplay, anime, DC, Marvel, graphic novels, comics, trading card booster sets, and more. Located at 1935 West Broadway, it is the only comic shop of its kind on the west side of Vancouver. Hours are 11am to 6pm Tuesday through Friday and 10am through 5pm Saturday and Sunday. The shop is closed on Mondays.

