John Eastman Pleads First Amendment Protections in Disbarment Appeal

(Subscription required) An indignant John Eastman briefly took to the lectern Wednesday in his own disbarment appeal, telling a California State Bar Court panel that he was the victim of prosecutorial misstatements about his role in the 2020 presidential electoral count.

