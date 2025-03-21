Grady McAuliffe Releases Official Music Video for Radio Charting Country Rock Single 'On the Edge'

Grady McAuliffe is "On the Edge" Grady McAuliffe "On the Edge" Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

With his new country rock single at #4 on the Hot Disc/All Country Radio chart, Grady McAuliffe has released an official music video for "On the Edge."

Rock or Country, we're an American band, playing music from the heart. People respond to that.” — Grady McAuliffe

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilot Light Recording Artist Grady McAuliffe has released a music video for his new country rock single “On the Edge." The song was released to major streaming outlets on March 7, 2025, and has since shot to the top 10 of the Hot Disc radio chart, currently at #4. It is spinning in heavy rotation on the All Country Radio network, and was just added to KickinKountry 101 with DJ Shannon Steele, one of the top independent country radio programs on iHeart Radio.

The video for "On the Edge" was exclusively premiered by Hot Disc, and All Country Radio, on their respective websites, and is now available on Grady McAuliffe’s YouTube channel. The video is also beginning to appear on key music industry websites including American Airplay, and is slated to be released by VEVO later this month.

The video features McAuliffe performing the song at Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT with band members including Joel P Kelley on electric guitar, Tim Cole on pedal steel, Adam Solinas on bass, and Jay Bremen on drums. The video was directed and edited by John Shyloski.

The song “On the Edge” is McAuliffe’s debut on the Pilot Light Records label, an independent record company based in Norwalk, CT. The song has all the sonic earmarks of McAuliffe’s unique style that he calls “northern country,” a mix of modern country in the storyteller tradition, with McAuliffe’s rock influences.

As it turns out, McAuliffe was a rock musician long before he developed a taste for the country sound. He cut his teeth on rock music from the 1960s and 1970s, and later through music of the alternative Seattle-‘grunge’ era, with bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden.

It was through visiting Nashville over the past decade to demo some of his songs, that he began to hear his music performed in a country style, with instruments like the pedal steel guitar. He began to realize what a natural fit it was to his style of songwriting, and singing.

This was the formation of his style of “northern country,” that is finding a welcome audience with fans of country and rock, and off-shoots genres of outlaw country, and southern rock. This was evident by the response his band received performing on the Main Stage at Daytona Bike Week, in Daytona, Florida on March 3 and 5, 2025.

"Apparently we were a hit with the beer drinking bikers in Daytona. That felt really good. When they like you, they really let you know it. And they let you know it, when they don't," said McAuliffe. "Rock or Country, we're an American band, playing music from the heart. People respond to that."

From his first period of recording songs in Nashville, McAuliffe found commercial success with his song “All Time Low,” which earned a notable sync placement in a Christmas movie based on the Heartland television show. But much has changed for the artist since that early taste of songwriting success. He is now a fully developed recording artist in his own right, ready to hit the road and perform his music.

"After the success of my song being used in Heartland, I had gotten married, and really buckled down on running a painting business, and raising a family. My business was successful, and still is. I don't have many regrets about that. I have a strong work ethic that I got from my Dad. But I had to tuck music into my back pocket for a while,” McAuliffe explains. "But I got to a point where I needed to start focusing on myself again. So much time had gone by and I needed music back in my life again."

Grady found his way to Factory Underground Studio, a Norwalk, CT-based recording studio, where he met studio co-owner Ethan Isaac, who was immediately struck by the authenticity of McAuliffe’s songwriting. Though it was a far cry from Nashville, this came at a time when Isaac had just finished producing a country record called "Hand Me Down'" by fellow “northern country” artist Ashley Jo. So it was natural fit for Isaac to produce Grady McAuliffe.

“On the Edge” is their first finished work, but only the first of several songs to come. Their next song, “Paint it Up,” is set to be released in the early spring of 2025.

“This chapter isn’t just about making music—it’s about reclaiming my voice, reconnecting with my roots, and proving that some stories are never finished. I’m not just chasing a career, I’m following a deeper calling,” McAuliffe said.

