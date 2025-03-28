ISSIP Announces 2025 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards for Impact to Business, Society and to Innovation

International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) logo Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies, 2024-2025 ISSIP President Haroon Abbu, SVP Bell & Howell and ISSIP Awards Chair

Eight Additional Innovation Teams Earn Distinguished Service Recognition

My thanks to the ISSIP community for this year's highly impressive innovations, and to our seven-judge panel for making the time to rigorously evaluate, rank and score the submissions” — Haroon Abbu SVP Bell & Howell, and ISSIP Awards Chair

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the non-profit advancing service Innovation for our interconnected world, today announced the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards ISSIP bestows Excellence in Service Innovation awards annually to organizations that have designed, developed, or deployed an innovation that will benefit others in terms of: ‘impact to business,’ ‘impact to society’ and ‘impact to innovation.’ Submissions are evaluated by ISSIP’s Awards Committee, composed of experts from industry and academia, and scored on uniqueness, creativity, technical merit, and value generation."We are pleased to recognize the excellence of service innovation efforts underway in the ISSIP community . This year’s submissions represented the best of industry, academia, NGO and government entities, with initiatives calibrated to benefit people, business and/or society in meaningful ways,” said Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies, and 2025 President of ISSIP.Candidate submissions this year comprised broad representation of the global ISSIP community, from Europe (Germany, and The Netherlands) to India and the United States (US), and within the US, as widely dispersed as Massachusetts to Seattle and San Francisco. The number of applications received enabled a fresh 'first' as well, of categorization by nature of impact - whether predominantly impact to business, to society or to innovation. This is only the second time in ISSIP's award history that an initiative has earned an overall recognition, for impact to all three."My thanks to the ISSIP community for this year's highly impressive innovations, and to our seven-judge panel for making the time to rigorously evaluate, rank and score the submissions," said Haroon Abbu Bell & Howell SVP Digital Technology and Data Analytics, and ISSIP Awards Chair.Each winning organization and team is invited to share their innovation project with the global ISSIP Community, via ISSIP’s Weekly Speaker Series, and uploading videos to ISSIP Youtube and slides to ISSIP Slideshare, to foster learning and growth for all.Award Type: Overall WinnerInnovation: Growing People & Economies @ Scale & SpeedSummary: Transforming economies towards green, digitalization, and inclusion by AI-driven matching of people with work, education, and entrepreneurship.Organization: SMRT.bio Global B.V.Primary Contact: Frank MelisBart Takkenkamp, Niels Kerkhof, Dick van Lieshout, Klaus Kammermeier, Ben van der Laan, Frank Melis, Joseph Reger, Roelof Meijer, Michel Straus, Jim Schneider, Lars van der HoornAward Type: Impact to BusinessInnovation: Transforming Log Collection & Health checks with Virtual Engineer On-DemandSummary: Transforming enterprise IT service management. Automated IT health checks, reduced manual labor, error reduction, scalability.Organization: Cisco SystemsPrimary Contact: Nikhil PCNikhil PC, Surdeep Batra, Suraj Pardule, Sachin Kalucha, Vaibhav Srivastav, Jason Coleman, Rameez RahimM, Siva NalluriAward Type: Impact to SocietyInnovation: Global literacy learning with smartphonesSummary: Transforming the landscape of education for underserved populations. AI-powered literacy tools, mobile learning, community engagement.Organization: Curious LearningPrimary Contact: Tinsley GalyeanTinsley Galyean, Stephanie Gottwald, Creesen Naicker, Jeff OberlanderAward Type: Impact to InnovationInnovation: EarthGridSummary: Transforming energy. Plasma tunnel boring, infrastructure cost reduction, renewable energy support.Organization: EarthGrid PBCPrimary Contact: Troy HelmingTroy Helming, Jeff DzadoAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to BusinessInnovation: Bell & Howell SmartOps Dispatch™Summary: Optimizes field service with IoT, real-time analytics, and CRM for smart dispatching, improving response times, efficiency, and SLAs.Organization: Bell & HowellPrimary Contact: Haroon AbbuHaroon Abbu, Jay Kakwani, Nathan Hoyt, Sissi Tao, Bob HutherAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to BusinessInnovation: Incident Management powered by Cisco AI AssistantSummary: Cisco CX Support Services transforms incident management with AI, speeding up resolutions and enhancing customer satisfaction.Organization: Cisco SystemsPrimary Contact: Nikhil PC2Nikhil PC, Himanshu Jain, Ramkumar V, Abhishek Ramareddy, Sachin Kalucha, Bhaskar Jha, Vivek Kalra, Amita Shetty, Vaibhav SrivastavAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to BusinessInnovation: Optimisation of Customer Devices Operations Readiness process through Standardisation and AutomationSummary: Transforming enterprise IT device management. Automated device readiness checks, reduced cycle time by 60%, improved customer experience.Organization: Cisco SystemsPrimary Contact: Suraj ParduleSandeep Sai Yasoda, Nikhil PC, Subodh Kumar Kallem, Vaibhav Srivastava, Maciej Fudali, Damian Cerba, Austin Welch, Matthew Mauceri, Tyler Barnes, Dwayne Lancaster, Suraj ParduleAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to BusinessInnovation: Transform DataCenter Management with Automation and ACI as a CodeSummary: Transforming enterprise IT data center management. AI-driven ACI automation, reduced downtime, enhanced network stability.Organization: Cisco SystemsPrimary Contact: Sachin KaluchaAshish Verma, Lalit Sharma, Ruchik Sharma, Ram Krishnan, Megha Mishra, Divya Subramanian , Hemant Mahawar, Sachin KaluchaAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to SocietyInnovation: AI and Data Driven Decisions Helping CitizensSummary: Transforming local economies and civic engagement. AI-powered civic engagement, smart governance, real-time data analytics.Organization: Foxberry TechnologiesAnkit Bhargava, Shailesh ChauhanAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to SocietyInnovation: Assessment for Responsible AISummary: Transforming AI deployments to benefit society. AI ethics assessment, human rights impact evaluation, policy recommendations.Organization: Rijks ICT Gilde (Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK)), Province of Fryslân, The Netherlands, and Z-InspectionInitiativePrimary Contact: Roberto ZicariEmilie Wiinblad Mathez, Elisabeth Hildt, Magnus Westerlund, Willy Tadema, Genien Pathuis, Gerard Kema, Marjolein Boonstra, Tjitske FaberAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to SocietyInnovation: Hoja AISummary: Transforming education. AI-driven personalized education, adaptive learning, accessibility features.Organization: Hoja AI LtdPrimary Contact: Pavan KonanurAward Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to SocietyInnovation: Pediatric MoonshotSummary: The Pediatric Moonshot aims to reduce healthcare inequity, cut costs, and improve outcomes for children globally by creating privacy-preserving AI apps using data from all 1,000,000 healthcare machines in all 500 children's hospitals in the world.Organization: BevelCloud, Pediatric MoonshotPrimary Contact: Timothy ChouFor more information on ISSIP Awards and Credentialing programs, plus LInkedIn URLs for all award winners, please go to ISSIP.org.

