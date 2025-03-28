ISSIP Announces 2025 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards for Impact to Business, Society and to Innovation
International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) logo
Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies, 2024-2025 ISSIP President
Eight Additional Innovation Teams Earn Distinguished Service Recognition
My thanks to the ISSIP community for this year's highly impressive innovations, and to our seven-judge panel for making the time to rigorously evaluate, rank and score the submissions”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the non-profit advancing service Innovation for our interconnected world, today announced the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards.
— Haroon Abbu SVP Bell & Howell, and ISSIP Awards Chair
ISSIP bestows Excellence in Service Innovation awards annually to organizations that have designed, developed, or deployed an innovation that will benefit others in terms of: ‘impact to business,’ ‘impact to society’ and ‘impact to innovation.’ Submissions are evaluated by ISSIP’s Awards Committee, composed of experts from industry and academia, and scored on uniqueness, creativity, technical merit, and value generation.
"We are pleased to recognize the excellence of service innovation efforts underway in the ISSIP community. This year’s submissions represented the best of industry, academia, NGO and government entities, with initiatives calibrated to benefit people, business and/or society in meaningful ways,” said Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies, and 2025 President of ISSIP.
Candidate submissions this year comprised broad representation of the global ISSIP community, from Europe (Germany, and The Netherlands) to India and the United States (US), and within the US, as widely dispersed as Massachusetts to Seattle and San Francisco. The number of applications received enabled a fresh 'first' as well, of categorization by nature of impact - whether predominantly impact to business, to society or to innovation. This is only the second time in ISSIP's award history that an initiative has earned an overall recognition, for impact to all three.
"My thanks to the ISSIP community for this year's highly impressive innovations, and to our seven-judge panel for making the time to rigorously evaluate, rank and score the submissions," said Haroon Abbu Bell & Howell SVP Digital Technology and Data Analytics, and ISSIP Awards Chair.
Each winning organization and team is invited to share their innovation project with the global ISSIP Community, via ISSIP’s Weekly Speaker Series, and uploading videos to ISSIP Youtube and slides to ISSIP Slideshare, to foster learning and growth for all.
Award Type: Overall Winner
Innovation: Growing People & Economies @ Scale & Speed
Summary: Transforming economies towards green, digitalization, and inclusion by AI-driven matching of people with work, education, and entrepreneurship.
Organization: SMRT.bio Global B.V.
Primary Contact: Frank Melis
Bart Takkenkamp, Niels Kerkhof, Dick van Lieshout, Klaus Kammermeier, Ben van der Laan, Frank Melis, Joseph Reger, Roelof Meijer, Michel Straus, Jim Schneider, Lars van der Hoorn
Award Type: Impact to Business
Innovation: Transforming Log Collection & Health checks with Virtual Engineer On-Demand
Summary: Transforming enterprise IT service management. Automated IT health checks, reduced manual labor, error reduction, scalability.
Organization: Cisco Systems
Primary Contact: Nikhil PC
Nikhil PC, Surdeep Batra, Suraj Pardule, Sachin Kalucha, Vaibhav Srivastav, Jason Coleman, Rameez RahimM, Siva Nalluri
Award Type: Impact to Society
Innovation: Global literacy learning with smartphones
Summary: Transforming the landscape of education for underserved populations. AI-powered literacy tools, mobile learning, community engagement.
Organization: Curious Learning
Primary Contact: Tinsley Galyean
Tinsley Galyean, Stephanie Gottwald, Creesen Naicker, Jeff Oberlander
Award Type: Impact to Innovation
Innovation: EarthGrid
Summary: Transforming energy. Plasma tunnel boring, infrastructure cost reduction, renewable energy support.
Organization: EarthGrid PBC
Primary Contact: Troy Helming
Troy Helming, Jeff Dzado
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Business
Innovation: Bell & Howell SmartOps Dispatch™
Summary: Optimizes field service with IoT, real-time analytics, and CRM for smart dispatching, improving response times, efficiency, and SLAs.
Organization: Bell & Howell
Primary Contact: Haroon Abbu
Haroon Abbu, Jay Kakwani, Nathan Hoyt, Sissi Tao, Bob Huther
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Business
Innovation: Incident Management powered by Cisco AI Assistant
Summary: Cisco CX Support Services transforms incident management with AI, speeding up resolutions and enhancing customer satisfaction.
Organization: Cisco Systems
Primary Contact: Nikhil PC2
Nikhil PC, Himanshu Jain, Ramkumar V, Abhishek Ramareddy, Sachin Kalucha, Bhaskar Jha, Vivek Kalra, Amita Shetty, Vaibhav Srivastav
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Business
Innovation: Optimisation of Customer Devices Operations Readiness process through Standardisation and Automation
Summary: Transforming enterprise IT device management. Automated device readiness checks, reduced cycle time by 60%, improved customer experience.
Organization: Cisco Systems
Primary Contact: Suraj Pardule
Sandeep Sai Yasoda, Nikhil PC, Subodh Kumar Kallem, Vaibhav Srivastava, Maciej Fudali, Damian Cerba, Austin Welch, Matthew Mauceri, Tyler Barnes, Dwayne Lancaster, Suraj Pardule
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Business
Innovation: Transform DataCenter Management with Automation and ACI as a Code
Summary: Transforming enterprise IT data center management. AI-driven ACI automation, reduced downtime, enhanced network stability.
Organization: Cisco Systems
Primary Contact: Sachin Kalucha
Ashish Verma, Lalit Sharma, Ruchik Sharma, Ram Krishnan, Megha Mishra, Divya Subramanian , Hemant Mahawar, Sachin Kalucha
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Society
Innovation: AI and Data Driven Decisions Helping Citizens
Summary: Transforming local economies and civic engagement. AI-powered civic engagement, smart governance, real-time data analytics.
Organization: Foxberry Technologies
Ankit Bhargava, Shailesh Chauhan
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Society
Innovation: Assessment for Responsible AI
Summary: Transforming AI deployments to benefit society. AI ethics assessment, human rights impact evaluation, policy recommendations.
Organization: Rijks ICT Gilde (Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK)), Province of Fryslân, The Netherlands, and Z-Inspection® Initiative
Primary Contact: Roberto Zicari
Emilie Wiinblad Mathez, Elisabeth Hildt, Magnus Westerlund, Willy Tadema, Genien Pathuis, Gerard Kema, Marjolein Boonstra, Tjitske Faber
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Society
Innovation: Hoja AI
Summary: Transforming education. AI-driven personalized education, adaptive learning, accessibility features.
Organization: Hoja AI Ltd
Primary Contact: Pavan Konanur
Award Type: Distinguished Recognition - Impact to Society
Innovation: Pediatric Moonshot
Summary: The Pediatric Moonshot aims to reduce healthcare inequity, cut costs, and improve outcomes for children globally by creating privacy-preserving AI apps using data from all 1,000,000 healthcare machines in all 500 children's hospitals in the world.
Organization: BevelCloud, Pediatric Moonshot
Primary Contact: Timothy Chou
For more information on ISSIP Awards and Credentialing programs, plus LInkedIn URLs for all award winners, please go to ISSIP.org.
