Five Star Pie Shop - Mr. Dye’s Pies – Unveils Savory Pasties in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Dye’s Pies, the beloved local bakery known for its indulgent sweet pies, is turning up the heat in the savory game with its newest creation: a mouthwatering lineup of handcrafted pasties. These golden, flaky parcels of goodness are packed with premium ingredients and a generous helping of culinary passion.Food enthusiast Denise Thomas raves, “Y’all know how much I love to eat and talk, so I’m here to let you know that if comfort food had a love language, these pasties would be fluent speakers. Each bite is a warm, savory hug packed with thoughtful ingredients and a dash of culinary magic.”Bringing rich flavors and comforting nostalgia to every bite, the pasty lineup features three irresistible options:Ground Beef Pasty – A classic take on comfort, this hearty pasty is filled with seasoned ground beef, golden potatoes, celery, carrots, and a secret blend of spices. It’s a warm, familiar embrace in every bite. Food Critic Rick Rodriguez states, “I tried the beef pasty, featuring well-seasoned ground beef and potatoes, and the 3 Mushroom pasty with carrots and celery and seasoned with thyme and turmeric. Both were excellent…”3 Mushroom Pasty (Vegetarian) – Plant-based food lovers rejoice! This earthy delight combines white, portabella, and shiitake mushrooms with golden potatoes, onions, carrots, and a hint of thyme and turmeric. Avocado oil brings a buttery touch, making it a game-changer for veggie lovers and omnivores alike. Corry Joe Biddle exclaims, “Let me just say, the mushroom pasty I just tried from Mr. Dye's Pies is so delicious. It's packed with such bold, comforting flavor that I didn't even think about adding sauce or toppings - there was no need!”Maxwell Street Polish & Sweet Onion Pasty – Inspired by the bold flavors of Chicago, these pasties feature smoky beef Polish sausage, sweet onions, bell peppers, and golden potatoes, all wrapped in a perfectly baked crust. It’s a street food experience in every bite.Perfect for on-the-go meals, cozy nights in, or sharing with loved ones, these pasties bring a new level of comfort to Milwaukee’s food scene. Whether you’re a fan of traditional, plant-based, or bold flavors, there’s a pasty for everyone. But be warned—one just won’t be enough!The pasties are now available for purchase at Mr. Dye’s Pies in the Third Street Market Hall 275 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203. Get ready to fall in love with your next favorite comfort food.For more information, visit [ https://www.facebook.com/dyespies ] or stop by to grab yours today!Media Contact: [Johnathan Dye] [dye.johnathan@yahoo.com] [414 759-4992]

