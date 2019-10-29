Blueberry Hill Pie Launch

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Dye’s Pies continues its mission to bake exceptional pies in the Milwaukee area by adding a pie to its lineup. Their new Blueberry Hill pie will join Classic Sweet Potato, Pecan Delight (sweet potato with pecan topping), Key Lime, Purple Monster (an Okinawan purple yam sweet potato pie) N’awlins’ Pecan and Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry pies. “I’m excited about this pie,” says Johnathan Dye, the founder of Mr. Dye’s Pies. “It has been years since we have added a pie to our line up. So we are due and our Blueberry Hill fits with our other offerings of soul food dessert pies neatly. Fats Domino made the song most famous but it was Louie Armstrong’s earlier rendition of Blueberry Hill that served as inspiration for our pie! Our Blueberry Hill is infused with fresh ginger and orange zest to give it it’s soul.There is not another blueberry pie like it and I think you are gonna love it!” “Mr. Dye’s Pies has just released a new pie to their lineup and it is fantastic! The Blueberry Hill. This tart yet sweet pie has a hint of ginger, is overflowing with blueberries and has a perfect buttery flaky crust. You have a winner here...” - Judge Derek Mosley via Facebook post. “Mr. Dye’s Pies @dyespies created another delicious pie! This is Blueberry Hill, a blueberry pie with hints of ginger and orange zest. Keep your eyes open for it!” - Rick Rodriguez via Facebook post. A Mr. Dye’s Pies’ Blueberry Hill tasting event is scheduled for Sunday morning, November 10th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly at 5201 Washington Avenue Mt Pleasant WI 53406, (262) 619-3230. Pies are available now at Mr. Dye’s Pies kitchen and retail location, 8103 W Tower Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (414) 759-4992. Mr, Dye’s Pies will be baking hundreds of pies again this year for Thanksgiving and is currently taking orders. Pies are also available at Rupena’s Fine Foods in West Allis, Pete’s Fruit Market on King Drive in Milwaukee, Malliki’s Piggly Wiggly in Racine and Oak Creek and Bunzel’s Meat Market in Milwaukee. Mr. Dye’s Pies will begin shipping pies directly to customers in February 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.