FDA alerts of risk with Calyxo aspiration systems

The Food and Drug Administration today issued an alert on a potentially high-risk issue with Calyxo CVAC Aspiration Systems. In patients who have thick fluid in their kidneys at the start of the procedure, the system can cause reduced fluid overflow, potentially leading to excessive pressure in the kidneys. Serious death or injury could occur if the increased pressure is not addressed. Calyxo has reported one death associated with the issue.

