EEOC, DOJ warn against unlawful DEI discrimination

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Justice yesterday announced the release of two documents warning against unlawful discrimination related to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. A one-pager, “What To Do If You Experience Discrimination Related to DEI at Work,” and a Q&A, “What You Should Know About DEI-Related Discrimination at Work,” are based on Title VII, existing EEOC policy and Supreme Court precedent.

“DEI is a broad term that is not defined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” the agencies said. “In the past five years, DEI policies, programs, and practices have become increasingly prevalent in many of our nation’s largest and most prominent businesses, universities, and cultural institutions. The widespread adoption of DEI, however, does not change longstanding legal prohibitions against the use of race, sex, and other protected characteristics in employment.”