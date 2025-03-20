Charge Rigs Brings Mobile Fast-Charging Insights to Dallas Fleet Hub

Charge Rigs’ Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger, pulled by a Hummer EV, showcases mobile charging versatility in the scenic Texas countryside.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charge Rigs EVCS 2025 Roadshow has arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth, a major logistics and fleet hub, to demonstrate how the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger can serve high-volume operations just days before the EV Charging Summit & Expo (EVCS). Hosted at a prominent logistics center, the event brings together fleet managers from delivery firms, corporate motor pools, city programs, and electric utility companies. All are eager to learn how mobile fast charging can help streamline EV adoption across the region.By positioning the Flexx unit on-site, Charge Rigs shows how dual-port rapid charging can keep essential EVs on schedule without the wait for permanent station installations. Organizations are exploring how a solution like Flexx could complement their existing infrastructure, helping fill service gaps during peak demand and providing supplemental charging capacity at large-scale events or emergency situations . Meanwhile, private fleet managers see an opportunity to reduce operational delays and accelerate their transition to electric vehicles with mobile chargers that can be deployed wherever they’re needed.“Dallas is a prime example of a place where fleet electrification is happening quickly,” said Paul Boes, CEO of Charge Rigs. “Every minute counts here, and Flexx allows organizations to adapt and scale without permanent construction delays. By collaborating with organizations and other local stakeholders, we’re demonstrating how our mobile fast charger meets both utility needs and private sector demands. We’re also looking to connect with more dealers in the region so that businesses of all sizes can take advantage of mobile fast-charging solutions.”With this successful Dallas showcase, the Charge Rigs caravan will soon head west to New Mexico for the next stop on their EVCS 2025 conference roadshow, where the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger will make its official debut to the broader industry.About Charge RigsCharge Rigs is a leading developer of mobile DC fast-charging systems for electric vehicles. Its flagship solution, the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger, delivers high-power, on-demand charging to keep fleets, municipalities, and events running smoothly. Headquartered in Florida, Charge Rigs is growing its nationwide dealer network to meet the diverse and evolving demands of EV stakeholders.Visit Charge Rigs at EVCSCharge Rigs will be showcasing it's latest solutions alongside NovaCHARGE at booth 338 during the EVCS conference in Las Vegas from March 25th-27th. For more information on Charge Rigs products or how to become an official dealer, visit www.chargerigs.com , or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

