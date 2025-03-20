Lavender Con Book Festival Returns June 14-15, 2025

Join these and other authors at Lavender Con 2025 Lavender Con Logo

Multiple Venues Capitol Hill, Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Kern announced that Lavender Con returns for Pride 2025 in Washington, DC, the host for World Pride 2025, and will hold a 2-day event hosting 80+ authors from across the U.S.An exciting opportunity to connect with favorite authors and discover new favorites from middle grade, young adult, romance, science fiction, fantasy, horror, literary fiction, and more. In addition to a variety of author panels and author signing events each day, Little District Books will have an extensive on-site bookshop, and a queer makers market filled with talented queer artisans and bookish creators from across the US.Hosted by Little District Books, DC’s indie bookstore dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA+ authors and stories Lavender Con will take place across multiple venues in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington DC on June 14-15, 2025.Lavender Con will add additional exciting elements leading up to the event. Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating LGBTQIA+ authors and stories.Tickets are now on sale at lavendercon.com######

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.