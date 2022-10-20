Little District Books Opens Celebrating LGBTQ+ Authors and Stories. Webstore Has Over 1000 titles
Brick and Mortar Shop is Located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Southeast Washington, DCWASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little District Books opened on June 17th, 2022. A dream business for owner Patrick Kern, a 10-year resident of the greater Washington D.C. area.
"I wanted to create the bookstore I needed when I was younger," said Kern, explaining that while many indie bookstores carry titles by queer authors, they might only carry one or two titles from a particular author, and they can be hard to locate among the thousands of other books." As an example, he pointed out writers like T.J. Klune and V.E. Schwab, both authors with recently famous titles, but who also have large catalogs of great stories most people don't know about. Kern continued. In addition, when you hear about authors like Lana Popovic Harper going from relative obscurity to having seven publishers bidding on her newest novel, “Payback’s A Witch," you can see there is a lot of room to grow this market.
Kern plans to carry as much of their work as will fit in his store. A well-designed and organized space, Kern opened with a storefront of 300 sq.ft. with the ability to expand into an additional 500 sq.ft., currently used for the Book Clubs which has now expanded to four different groups. Queer Escapism Book Club, Real Queer Stories Book Club, Seminal Queer Works Book Club, Small Press Queers Book Club
Kern comes from an entrepreneurial family having been involved from the ground floor of multiple businesses. With his love of indie bookstores, this was natural for him to launch as his independent venture.
Little District Books joins the recent trend of queer-owned businesses popping up on Barrack's Row Main Street with Crazy Aunt Helen's, a southern-comfort food restaurant launching last year, and As You Are, a queer cafe, bar, and event venue launching early in 2022.
Given the store's limited size, Kern plans to partner with other local independent businesses for a wide slate of events. The events started before the store was even officially open, working with As You Are on their Conversation with Lauren Hough event, promoting her recent work, "Leaving Isn't The Hardest Thing". Patrick and the bookseller team have had a warm reception for Author events with additional Author events, private and corporate events also scheduled.
The store has already expanded its hours from the opening date to now open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Internet shopping has now launched with over 1000 titles, with the ability to shop nationally. Also with a click-and-collect for pick-up feature, sign up and schedule to attend the book clubs feature.
Kern researched for over a year about bookstores and searched for quite a long time for the perfect location where he could accomplish a modern space with a warm and welcoming vibe for everyone.
