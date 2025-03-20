USDA Announces Next Steps in the Effort to Support the Fight Against Avian Influenza

News

March 20, 2025

News article

Funding Opportunity Will Support Projects on Avian Influenza Prevention, Therapeutics, Vaccines, and Research

Following U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ recent announcement of emergency funding to combat avian flu and reduce egg prices, USDA in consultation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing initial plans for a funding opportunity to explore prevention, therapeutics, research, and potential vaccine candidates. USDA will invest up to $100 million in these projects, which will identify and foster innovative solutions to fight highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and directly support America’s farmers and ranchers.

Funding is available, through a competitive process, to for-profit organizations, including manufacturers of vaccines, biologics, and therapeutics, States, universities, livestock producer organizations, and other eligible entities. USDA will prioritize proposals that address one or more of the following:

Development of novel therapeutics and improved diagnostics to address HPAI in poultry,

Research to further understand risk pathways of avian influenza for producers and to inform improved biosecurity and response strategies;

Development of novel vaccines to protect poultry from HPAI while promoting biosecurity.

USDA will test the efficacy of therapeutic interventions to prevent bird flu and treat infected flocks. USDA, in consultation with HHS, will also explore prevention strategies to promote biosecurity in agriculture and in humans, to ensure limited impact on American farmers.

The notice of funding opportunity, including application instructions and additional information, is available on the APHIS website . Applicants can also find information on the ezFedGrants website or Grants.gov by searching USDA-APHIS-10025-VSSP0000-25-0015. Applicants have until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 19, 2025 to submit applications.

Entities interested in submitting a proposal should ensure they are registered with the U.S. Government System for Award Management (SAM) . Learn more about the basics of the funding process and how to get ready to apply .

USDA is offering a webinar to assist interested applicants in learning more about the funding opportunity and how to submit a proposal:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 12pm ET Click Here for Information and to Register for the Webinar:

While USDA is exploring the viability of vaccinating poultry for HPAI; the use of any vaccine has not been authorized at this time. Before making a determination, USDA, in consultation with HHS, CDC, NIH, and FDA will solicit feedback from governors, State departments of agriculture, veterinarians, farmers, the public health system, and the American public.

USDA seeks vaccine candidates that are:

Well matched to circulating clades

Compatible with the ability to differentiate vaccinated from infected animals (DIVA)

Compatible with serologic testing schema

Providing sterilizing or long-duration immunity

Requiring hands-off delivery for protection in chickens and turkeys

Safe, potent, effective

This effort is part of Secretary Rollins’ 5-prong strategy to combat HPAI and provide farmers much needed relief and American consumers with affordable and safe food.