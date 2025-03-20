Governor Mills Announces Award of $2 Million in Recovery and Resilience Grants to Support Maine Businesses Harmed by Severe Storms

Awards are last from historic $60 million storm relief package established by Governor Mills with bipartisan support of the Legislature last year

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration has awarded $2 million in grants to 40 Maine businesses and nonprofit organizations to support their recovery and rebuilding from the devastating storms of last winter.

The grants, awarded by the Department of Economic & Community Development, are the second and final round of the Business Recovery and Resilience Fund, established as part of the $60 million storm relief package secured by Governor Mills and approved by the Legislature last year.

The Mills Administration previously awarded approximately $8 million through the first round of Business Recovery and Resilience grants to 109 Maine businesses and nonprofit organizations. The Administration has also awarded $21.2 million in resilience grants to help rebuild 68 working waterfronts and $25.2 million in grants for 39 communities to help them recover and build more resilient infrastructure.

"The storms of last winter remain a stark reminder of the vulnerability our people, businesses, and communities to serious flooding, storm surge, heavy winds and lashing rains," said Governor Janet Mills. "Recovering from the damage takes time, and I'm grateful to the Legislature for their support of the historic $60 million storm relief package enacted last year, which is continuing to help Maine businesses rebuild and be ready for the weather challenges of the future."

"Maine's economy relies on the strength of its communities," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. "Helping businesses and nonprofits affected by the storms rebuild with stronger infrastructure benefits us all. Supporting one another is deeply ingrained in our culture, and these grants have provided a crucial lifeline--preventing closures and improving long-term resilience against future challenges."

See a full list of award recipients (PDF).

"Luke's Boatyard is tremendously grateful to the BRRF Grant committee for considering our request and helping us literally rebuild our future. This money means we can maintain our connection to the maritime community and continue to provide services to the wide variety of boaters we have loved interacting with for over 80 years," said Andrew Luke, Vice President of Operations at Luke's Boatyard in East Boothbay.

In the wake of the catastrophic storms of December 2023 and January 2024 -- which together caused more than $90 million in public infrastructure damage across Maine -- Governor Mills established a commission to develop the State of Maine's first plan for long-term infrastructure resilience.

In November 2024, the Maine Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission released its interim report, identifying necessary improvements to help improve the resilience of Maine people and communities against future storms.

In response to the Commission's initial recommendations, in January, Governor Janet Mills, with the bipartisan support of Senate and House Democratic and Republican leadership, introduced LD 1, An Act to Increase Storm Preparedness for Maine's Communities, Homes and Infrastructure.

The Governor's legislation would launch new initiatives designed to enhance emergency planning at all levels of government, prepare communities and infrastructure for severe weather, and reduce long-term storm-related risks and costs for Maine homeowners and businesses. It uses Federal funding and existing fee-based funding through the Bureau of Insurance and does not rely on General Funds during a tight budget cycle.

"I urge lawmakers to advance our bipartisan legislation to enhance the ability of Maine communities, homeowners, businesses, and emergency response leaders to better prepare for the extreme weather events of the future," continued Governor Mills. "We can't predict the future, but we can ensure that our communities are ready for the storms that will come our way."

LD 1 has received a hearing and work session in the Legislature's Housing & Economic Development Committee and is subject to additional procedural votes.