Bill360 Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

Ken Salazar, Chief Revenue Officer

Reimagined Website Coincides with Key Executive Addition

We’re very happy to welcome Ken to the extraordinary Bill360 team.” — Paul Hunter, Bill360 founder and CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill360, the premier provider of automated accounts receivable (AR) and embedded payments solutions for small- to medium-sized B2B companies, announced today that it has appointed veteran financial investor and entrepreneur, Ken Salazar, as its new chief revenue officer.In his new role, Salazar will oversee and advance Bill360’s burgeoning sales growth, as more companies learn how the nation’s best automated accounts receivable solution can help their businesses save time, eliminate repetitive tasks, reduce costs, and increase their bottom line.Salazar brings more than 20 years’ experience in the payments field. Earlier in his career, he founded and served as chief executive officer of SilverEdge, a Colorado-based leading provider of innovative business solutions for SMBs, including mobile and tablet Point-of-Sale solutions, payment analytics and customer management, and electronic payment processing services. In 2018, SilverEdge was acquired by Madwire, a Fort Collins-based marketing, software, and service company.Most recently, Salazar served as the chief revenue officer of BillGO, an open biller network that accepts both consumer and business payments and is designed to speed transactions for small businesses that typically rely on paper checks.“We’re very happy to welcome Ken to the extraordinary Bill360 team,” said Paul Hunter, Bill360 founder and CEO. “With his decades of experience in key roles in the payments industry, we know that he will be instrumental in bringing the benefits of new, data-driven automated AR technology to B2B companies.”“Thanks to Bill360’s industry-leading B2B automated accounts receivable solutions, companies can dramatically reduce their Days Sales Outstanding times, giving them the cash flow predictability they need to grow their business,” said Salazar. I’m looking forward to bringing the Bill360 message to even more B2B companies throughout the U.S. as we simultaneously launch our completely revamped website and position ourselves for meaningful growth.”The newly reimagined Bill360 brand and website brings the automated accounts receivable concept to B2B SMB companies. Complete with engaging customer testimonials and a clear explanation of features and benefits, the new site serves as a comprehensive primer for how the right AR automation and embedded payments platform can help B2B SMB companies simplify their backoffice, eliminate tedious financial tasks, and get paid an average of 36% faster than their existing accounting system or third-party payments company offering. The website provides a clear understanding of the outstanding value of AR automation with embedded B2B payments to those experienced in the field as well as those new to the industry.About Bill360The only embedded payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation platform purpose-built for small-to-mid sized B2B companies, Bill360 has transformed how B2B companies get paid, cutting payment cycles by an average of 36%, eliminating check fraud, and streamlining back-office operations. Software providers and accounting practices can partner with Bill360 to enhance their offering and share in payment revenues. Visit bill360.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.