Westminster / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Stalking

CASE#: 25B1001792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: March 20, 2025, at approximately 0907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Miller Rd, Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Stalking

ACCUSED: Seth Holton

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 20th, 2025, at approximately 0907 hours, the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order that occurred on Miller Road in the town of Dummerston, VT. Through the investigation, Troopers determined that Seth Holton (46) had violated an active Relief from Abuse Order. Holton was placed under arrest and processed at the Westminster Barracks. He was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division, on March 21, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Stalking.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 21, 2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

