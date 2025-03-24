Great Atlantic Commences 2025 Exploration Program at Glenelg Gold-Antimony-Vanadium Property, Southwest New Brunswick

FOCUSED ON EXPLORING ATLANTIC CANADA Antimony (stibnite) bearing vein at Glenelg Property Glenelg Property Map Glenelg - Gold bearing outcrop- 2023 & 2024 samples yielding 0.50 g/t and 0.46 g/t gold

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it has begun the 2025 exploration program at its Glenelg Gold – Antimony – Vanadium Property, located in southwest New Brunswick.Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are now underway within the Glenelg Property including areas of gold, antimony and vanadium mineralization in bedrock and areas of anomalous lithium in bedrock and glacial float boulders.One area of 2025 focus is the Johnson Lake gold – silver mineral occurrence, reported in the south - central region of the Glenelg Property (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1304). Great Atlantic confirmed highly anomalous levels of gold during 2023 in an outcrop in this area with a grab sample returning 0.501 grams / tonne (g/t) gold (see Company news release of November 30, 2023). Great Atlantic collected another grab sample from this outcrop during 2024 which returned a highly anomalous value of 0.462 g/t gold. This outcrop is altered and pyrite bearing.A second area of 2025 focus in within the south – central region of the property in the area of an antimony bearing vein (quartz-carbonate-stibnite) discovered during 2022 with high grade antimony. The vein occurs in a highway-cut bedrock exposure. Massive stibnite (antimony sulfide) occurs locally within the vein at the exposure. An initial 2022 grab sample (1.83 kilograms sample weight) returned a high-grade antimony value of 23.4% (see Company news release of August 16, 2022). The northwest striking and steeply dipping vein is up to 0.6 meters wide where the 2022 grab sample was collected. Four samples were collected from the same section of the vein during 2023 (within an approximately 0.6 meters by 0.4 meters area) including two samples returning high grade antimony values of 13.75% (6.36 kilograms sample weight) and 13.70% (4.94 kilograms sample weight) (see Company news release of April 30, 2024).A third area of 2025 focus is within the northern region of the property where 2023 rock samples returned anomalous lithium values (see Company news release of March 14, 2024). An outcrop grab sample from a highly oxidized and locally faulted outcrop returned an anomalous value of 820 parts per million (ppm) lithium. A grab sample from a granite boulder with quartz veins returned an anomalous value of 920 ppm lithium. The distance between these two rock sample locations is approximately 320 meters in a northwest – southeast direction.Local sampling of the Bocabec Gabbro is also planned during 2025 to analyze for vanadium. A 2018 outcrop grab sample from the Bocabec Gabbro (southeast region of the property) returned 0.33% V2O5 (see Company news release of May 6, 2019).Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling as well as soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys are currently planned during 2025 within the Glenelg property to define trenching and diamond drilling targets. Rock and soil samples collected during 2025 will be submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis.Gold analysis of the 2023 and 2024 rock samples discussed in this news release was by fire assay – AA while antimony analysis of 2022 and 2023 rock samples discussed in this news release was by XRF (following lithium borate fusion). The 2023 rock samples yielding anomalous lithium values were analyzed by four acid digestion – ICP-AES analysis. Vanadium analysis of the 2018 rock sample discussed in this news release was by XRF fusion. ALS Canada Ltd., a certified laboratory independent of Great Atlantic, conducted the analysis of these rock samples.The 2018-2024 exploration programs at the Glenelg Property were supervised by a Qualified Person while the 2025 exploration program is being supervised by a Qualified Person.Part of the northern boundary of the Glenelg Property borders the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2022, reporting total Indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t gold (contained 922,000 ounces of gold and 9,605 tonnes of antimony) and total Inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t gold (contained 1,334,000 ounces of gold and 2,145 tonnes of antimony). Readers are warned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Property.David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. AndersonPresident CEO Director604-488-3900Investor Relations:1-416-628-1560IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com___Never miss an update!Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.