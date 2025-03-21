Storecove to Participate in E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Miami

At the upcoming summit, Storecove’s leadership will discuss the future of e-invoicing and digital business networks in the United States.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove, a leading provider of e-invoicing solutions and certified access points for global e-invoicing networks, will attend the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Miami from March 24 to March 26, 2025. The event, which brings together experts in e-invoicing, procurement, and payment solutions, will serve as a platform for key discussions on interoperability and global digital business networks.Storecove will play a prominent role at the summit as an active participant in shaping the future of e-invoicing in the United States. Dolf Kars, Storecove’s Chief Commercial Officer and Chairman of the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), will deliver presentations and lead discussions on the adoption of standardized global identifiers and the expansion of open exchange frameworks in North America. Nikkie Bakker, Storecove’s Head of Marketing and an active member of DBNAlliance’s Membership & Market Adoption Committee, will present at the DBNAlliance Members Day on behalf of the committee and contribute to key discussions on market adoption strategies.A significant summit highlight will be the DBNAlliance Face-to-Face Member Meeting, scheduled for March 25 from 2:00 to 4:30 PM. This session is open to all summit participants and will cover:● The current status of DBNAlliance membership● Introduction of global identifiers for e-invoicing● DBNAlliance’s market approach● Framework usage, including certificates, document profiles, and AS4 configuration● A live demonstration of the frameworkThe E-Invoicing Exchange Summit allows businesses, regulators, and service providers to explore advancements in electronic invoicing, including blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and regulatory frameworks. The event will feature industry leaders discussing critical developments to streamline B2B transactions worldwide.About the Company:Storecove is a global provider of e-invoicing and e-document exchange solutions, offering connectivity to the DBNAlliance, PEPPOL , and other global e-invoicing networks. As a certified access point, Storecove enables businesses to exchange electronic invoices securely and comply with international tax regulations. By leveraging its API-driven platform, Storecove simplifies B2B transactions, ensuring compliance and efficiency in digital invoicing on a global scale. Learn more at storecove.com.

