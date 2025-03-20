WILLOW TV AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE TV IN THE U.S.

Willow TV by cricbuzz

Willow, offering more live streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, announced that Willow and Willow 2 are now available on YouTube TV USA

With our launch of Willow and Willow 2 on YouTube TV—fans can enjoy even more ways to watch live matches and highlights.” — Todd Myers, COO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- These two networks provide fans with access to the most popular cricket tournaments in the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on Saturday, March 22.“Cricket is winning over fans across North America, and Willow is fueling this growing passion by offering unmatched access to the sport,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow. “With our launch of Willow and Willow 2 on YouTube TV —fans can enjoy even more ways to watch live matches and highlights. With the IPL starting this weekend this is the perfect opportunity to bring the world’s most popular T20 tournament to YouTube TV’s millions of subscribers.”Willow and Willow 2 offers comprehensive cricket coverage, including live matches and highlights from major cricket boards and tournaments worldwide. The networks will be available as part of YouTube TV’s NFL RedZone with Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month.This is the latest of many new deployments for Willow, having recently launched Willow Sports and partnered with several streaming services and regional sports networks, including Fubo, YES Network, ROOT Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area, Monumental Sports and Bally Sports around the 2024 Major League Cricket season.Willow is the home of cricket in North America and the only platform that reaches more than 5 million fans in the U.S. and Canada. The service connects advertisers and brands with an affluent and well-educated audience of passionate fans of cricket, the most popular sport of the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., the Asian Indian community.For more information on Willow or how to access Willow’s TV channels, please visit www.willow.tv

