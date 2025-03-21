Elimu Informatics Joins Civitas Networks for Health

Industry Leader in Healthcare Interoperability and FHIR®-Enabled Solutions

EL CERRITO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elimu Informatics today announced it has joined Civitas Networks for Health , the largest national network of its kind. Civitas includes member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health.As a renowned provider of interoperability and clinical decision support solutions, Elimu Informatics has decades of experience advancing interoperability standards for integrating social care and healthcare and is widely recognized for their expertise in FHIR-enabled clinical decision support solutions. Their team provides software and advisory services to public health agencies, healthcare delivery systems, payors, life sciences, professional associations, government agencies and community-based organizations alike.“We are thrilled to join the Civitas Networks for Health community and share their mission to advance the health of communities by contributing to industry collaborations that advance standards-enabled interoperability, seamless data exchange and best practices for integration of social care and healthcare services.” said James Shalaby, CEO of Elimu Informatics. “Our focus on building interoperability solutions and advisory services that leverage our deep FHIR expertise complements Civitas’ efforts to ensure that health data is actionable, interoperable, and effectively leveraged to optimize patient health and wellness outcomes.”“Civitas Networks for Health is thrilled to welcome Elimu Informatics to our national network,” said Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas. “Together, we are amplifying the voices of local implementers and fostering collaborative solutions that drive health transformation. Whether advancing the secure exchange of vital health data or pioneering multi-stakeholder initiatives to address health inequities, our members exemplify the innovation and trust needed to make a lasting impact. Elimu Informatics’ expertise and commitment to improving community health align perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to supporting their work.”About Elimu InformaticsElimu Informatics is a healthcare technology company specializing in standards-driven interoperability, data quality optimization, clinical decision support and the development of SMART-on-FHIR apps. Its solutions help healthcare organizations turn data into actionable insights, enhancing clinical decision-making and operational efficiency. Learn more at https://elimu.io About Civitas Networks for HealthCivitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative of 170+ organizations dedicated to improving health through data sharing, interoperability, and community-based care models. Through advocacy, education, and strategic partnerships, Civitas works to advance health equity, system transformation, and public health innovation across the U.S. Learn more at www.civitasforhealth.org

