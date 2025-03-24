SkinGenuity Debuts Groundbreaking Product Collection at AMWC Monaco

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkinGenuity, LLC, announced today it will showcase its innovative collection of products for skin, hair, lashes and women’s health at the upcoming Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) at The Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco March 26-29, 2025.

As the first targeted solution in regenerative medicine using multiple bioengineered human growth factors, SkinGenuity products are specifically formulated for each indication. The company will present its leading-edge solutions at one of the most renowned conferences in anti-aging medicine. The world congress enables the top companies in the world to showcase products and services to thousands of professionals from around the world. SkinGenuity products incorporate the latest advancements in skin rejuvenation, hair restoration and vaginal regeneration on the market today.

SkinGenuity proprietary formulations incorporate Nobel Prize-winning advanced Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ (ICM), which harnesses the power of bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes to regenerate skin and hair.

“SkinGenuity is thrilled to attend at this year’s AMWC conference in Monaco. We are honored to make our international debut as a featured exhibitor, and proudly represent the future of aesthetic medicine,” shared SkinGenuity CEO, Paul Guilbaud. “This show presents an incredible opportunity to connect with industry leaders and to position SkinGenuity at the forefront of innovation for medical professionals across the globe who are focused on patient safety and efficacy.”

SkinGenuity will exhibit in booth J9 on the Pinede Level at the AMWC Monaco World Congress. For more information about the event, visit https://www.amwc-conference.com/en/home.html.

About SkinGenuity

SkinGenuity, LLC is a Florida-based company with a global footprint that developed a new form of regenerative medicine for aesthetics that can target specific tissue types and conditions. Its Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ incorporates two Nobel-Prize winning discoveries, bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes. This new breakthrough is known as targeted regenerative medicine. The extensive clinical studies conducted and published in leading journals demonstrates the clear benefits of using targeted growth factors to treat specific conditions. SkinGenuity manufactures a collection of products for skin, hair restoration, eyelash conditioning, vaginal health and other disorders. For more Information, visit www.skingenuity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.