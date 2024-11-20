SkinGenuity Debuts Product Collection at DASIL

DASIL faculty member, Dr. Juan Carlos Arenas Valderrama, presents to the congress a new form of regenerative medicine in aesthetics.

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The science behind SkinGenuity’s targeted regenerative medicine was recently featured at The Dermatologic and Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL) 2024 conference in Hanoi, Vietnam. DASIL faculty member, Dr. Juan Carlos Arenas Valderrama, served as co-moderator of the regenerative medicine sessions, presenting to the congress a new form of regenerative medicine that enables physicians to better target treatments. Specifically, he addressed the advanced science and benefits of using bioengineered human growth factors in the field of aesthetics.

This prestigious global event in medical aesthetics highlights international advancements in dermatology and aesthetic surgery, with participation from over 190 renowned professionals from various countries.

Dr. Arenas Valderrama has more than 30 years of medical experience, the last 20 dedicated to the practice of anti-aging medicine, aesthetic medicine and integrative medicine. He is an expert and speaker in the areas of face injectables and threads, female genital beautification, skin biostimulation with biosignals from stem cells, as well as anti-aging and integrative medicine. He holds a doctorate in medicine from Universidad Militar in Bogotá, Colombia, a master’s degree in anti-aging and aesthetic medicine from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, with medical specialties in occupational and preventive medicine, and in alternative medicine.

“We are delighted that Dr. Arenas Valderrama shared his scientific presentation with the world at DASIL,” said SkinGenuity CEO, Paul Guilbaud. “Not only did his comprehensive lecture emphasize the incredible power of recombinant human growth factors, but also the dangers of human-derived products like exosomes and human conditioned media for patients. At SkinGenuity, we are fully committed to offering products that are clinically proven safe and effective for all of our customers.”

At the conference, SkinGenuity launched its collection of products for skin, hair, lashes and women’s health in alliance with international distributor, Grassroots Aesthetic Pharma. A global innovator of targeted regenerative medicine solutions, SkinGenuity incorporates Nobel Prize-winning advanced Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ (ICM), which harnesses the power of bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes to regenerate skin and hair.



About SkinGenuity

SkinGenuity, LLC is a Florida-based company with a global footprint that developed a new form of regenerative medicine for aesthetics that can target specific tissue types and conditions. Its Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ incorporates two Nobel-Prize winning discoveries, bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes. This new breakthrough is known as targeted regenerative medicine. The extensive clinical studies conducted and published in leading journals demonstrates the clear benefits of using targeted growth factors to treat specific conditions. SkinGenuity manufactures a collection of products for skin, hair restoration, eyelash conditioning, vaginal health and other disorders. For more information, visit www.skingenuity.com.

