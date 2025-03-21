LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Partners with Automatic to Streamline Automotive Loan Processing

By integrating Automatic’s platform with appTRAKER Loan Origination Platform, we are enabling lenders to reduce processing times, improve accuracy, and enhance the overall borrower experience.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in automotive loan originations, announced today a strategic integration partnership with Automatic, a leading provider of dealership digital automation solutions for the automotive finance industry. This partnership enables lenders using Launcher’s appTRAKER Loan Origination Platform to enhance their loan processing workflows with Automatic’s extensive dealership network technology.Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination Platform was designed by experts in the automotive lending industry with workflow efficiencies, automation, and data integrations built into its core. By integrating Automatic’s platform, lenders gain exclusive deal flow with pre-filtered applications matching their unique criteria, robust fraud detection capabilities, access to Automatic’s vetted network of dealerships, and seamless workflow integration - allowing lenders to manage everything directly within their existing systems.“Our partnership with Automatic marks an important milestone in our mission to enhance the efficiency of automotive lending,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher. “By integrating Automatic’s platform with appTRAKER Loan Origination Platform, we are enabling lenders to reduce processing times, improve accuracy, and enhance the overall borrower experience.”"We're excited to partner with LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS to elevate automotive lending for our shared partners,” said Eric Burney, Co-Founder and CEO of Automatic. “By integrating with Launcher’s appTRAKER system, we automate lender onboarding for dealerships, accelerate loan decisioning, and enhance vendor communications for title tracking, floorplan management, and ancillary product payments. This seamless connectivity boosts speed, accuracy, and efficiency, enabling lenders to maximize the full potential of the appTRAKER LOS."Automatic’s collaboration with LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS further strengthens our commitment to transforming the automotive finance industry. By integrating Automatic’s dealership digital automation tools into Launcher’s appTRAKER Loan Origination System, we’re providing lenders with a seamless, end-to-end solution that accelerates critical loan processing tasks. This integration simplifies customer verifications, compliance checks, and funding requirements—enabling lenders to make faster, more accurate decisions while reducing manual workload. The combination of Automatic’s technology and Launcher’s robust platform creates an optimal environment for efficiency and improved borrower experience, empowering financial institutions and dealerships to thrive in the ever-evolving automotive finance sector.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and MY.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About AutomaticAutomatic is the middleware powering the automotive industry, seamlessly connecting consumers, dealerships, lenders, and vendors to create a more efficient and fully integrated ecosystem. We are driven by our mission to revolutionize automotive finance by providing a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that accelerates and simplifies critical loan processing tasks. By leveraging Automatic’s advanced technology and our strategic approach to granting lenders first-look opportunities from vetted dealerships, we provide a much-needed edge in a highly competitive lending environment. Interested parties can create more operational efficiency and frictionless experience across the entire automotive financing landscape by reaching out to Nikki D'Amour, AVP of Lender Operations by Phone: 800-766-0473 Ext 2 or visiting www.automaticusa.com

