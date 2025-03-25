FIGURE SKATING IN HARLEM CELEBRATES HARLEM'S STAR SKATERS AT 2025 GALA

photo courtesy of Derrick Udo Salters

Figure Skating of Harlem, the subject of Disney's popular HARLEM ICE docuseries hosts its 2025 Gala on Wednesday, April 30th at 6 pm at NYC's Ziegfeld Ballroom.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HARLEM’S STAR SKATERS & NEW YORK’S GLITTERATI TO CELEBRATE FIGURE SKATING IN HARLEM AT 2025 GALAThe First Education & Figure Skating Organization for Under Resourced Girls Honors Bloomberg Philanthropies, Vlad Duthiers, and More!(New York, NY) Figure Skating of Harlem (FSH), the subject of Disney’s popular HARLEM ICE docuseries produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Robin Roberts, will host its 2025 "Reaching for the Stars" Gala on Wednesday, April 30th at 6 pm at Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W. 54th Street, NYC. FSH recently announced in The New York Times its intention to build a home of its own - the world’s first combined education and skating facility.The 2025 honorees include Bloomberg Philanthropies (accepted by Erana Stennett, Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa), FSH Board Member and corporate executive Candace Matthews alongside her husband, Bruce Matthews, and CBS Mornings’ Vladimir Duthiers. Honoree presentations will be made by an accomplished actress on stage and screen, Tamarie Tunie, and other special guests like Vera Wang and Olympic skaters! Dr. Tenley Albright, the first American Olympic gold medalist in figure skating and renowned surgeon, will also be recognized. The annual Gala will be hosted by CBS Mornings’ Plus Co-Host, Adriana Diaz.The annual Gala honors people advancing access in skating, education, and leadership on a national level. The festivities will include a cocktail reception; a Gala program, including honoree and senior scholarship presentations, seated dinner and dessert, and a series of special guest surprises throughout the evening!Founded by Sharon Cohen, the 28-year-old nonprofit organization has served nearly 2,000 girls and young women within the Harlem and NYC community with programs centered around figure skating, as well as academic and leadership development with limitless support from their Board of Directors and this annual fundraiser helps to continue their impact on the girls and young women of the Harlem/Upper Manhattan community.The 2025 Gala Co-chairs include: Annie Goodman, Terry & Tina Lundgren, Vera Wang, and more to come!Figure Skating of Harlem Board Directors:Sharon Cohen, Founder/CEO; Tina Lundgren, Chair; Shawn Outler, Vice Chair; Mary Anne Guediguian, Vice Chair; Tina Davis; Dawn Hu, Treasurer; Courtney Oliver, Secretary; Singleton Beato, Ross Greenburg, Laura James, William King, Susan Kittenplan, Candace Matthews, Sherrie McPherson (first-ever alumna board member,) Laurin Henderson Menton, and Julianne Wagner.Gala tickets and tables are available now at: https://www.figureskatinginharlem.org/gala-2025/ Figure Skating in Harlem 2025 Gala - Reaching for the StarsWednesday, April 30, 20256:00 pm, Reception; 7:00 pm, Gala Program and DinnerZiegfeld Ballroom, 141 W. 54th Street (bet Broadway and Sixth Ave.,) NYCRed carpet media arrival (for photos and video capture: 5:45 pm - 6:45 pm)Business/Cocktail AttireTickets/Tables: https://www.figureskatinginharlem.org/gala-2025/ About Figure Skating in Harlem:Figure Skating in Harlem helps girls transform their lives and grow in confidence, leadership, and academic achievement. We are the only organization in the world for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to the artistic discipline of Figure skating to build champions in life. www.figureskatinginharlem.org

Trailer of Disney Plus "HARLEM ICE"

