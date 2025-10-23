AT&T AND THE KNOWLEDGE HOUSE GIVES THE BRONX TECH GIFTS & SKILLS

Global Telecommunications Conglomerate Brings Free Laptops and Tech Skills to The Bronx with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson

From free laptops to essential digital workshops, our goal is to make tech careers more accessible for all Bronx residents,” — Anna Verdiyan, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, The Knowledge House

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT&T joins The Knowledge House (TKH), a national tech nonprofit founded in the Bronx, NY, to conclude the TED (Tech Empowerment Day) 2025 series with a special event co-hosted by Bronx Community College. This event aims to give back to Bronx residents and help them become more tech-ready.“At AT&T, we’re committed to helping ensure that every community can thrive in the digital age. Access to connectivity, devices, and digital education is vital so that students of all ages can take full advantage of technology and put their imaginations to work,” said John Emra, President, AT&T Atlantic Region. “We’re proud to collaborate with dedicated organizations like The Knowledge House and Bronx Economic Development Corp, and grateful for the support of leaders like Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and others. Together, we can bring real opportunities and effective resources to New York City neighborhoods.”Friday, November 14, 2025 | 9:00 - 10:00 amAT&T Laptop Give-away with The Knowledge House: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and other elected officials (TBA) will join The Knowledge House staff, representatives from AT&T, and Bronx Economic Development to welcome select Bronx residents, Bronx Community College students, and The Knowledge House fellows to receive 100 free laptops sponsored by AT&T and the Bronx Economic Development Corp. The giveaway will address the tech inequalities that affect NYC residents of all ages.The press reception will begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by the giveaway, both taking place at Bronx Community College, Gould Memorial Library, 2155 University Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453.“We’re thrilled to partner with AT&T to bring resources directly to the community we serve. Bridging the tech divide starts with both tools and training—and this event will offer both. From free laptops to essential digital workshops, our goal is to make tech careers more accessible for all Bronx residents,” says Anna Verdiyan, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, The Knowledge House.The Knowledge House’s Tech Empowerment Day (TED) is a free, two-day event to empower young professionals and career changers interested in building tech skills for the workplace and beyond. Attendees receive hands-on practice with skills they can immediately introduce in their daily lives, such as cybersecurity and practical A.I. skills, while networking with community members and professionals.

The Knowledge House at NASDAQ, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.