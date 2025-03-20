Submit Release
8th Circuit Court of Appeals decides N.D. case

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals decided a North Dakota case on March 20, 2025. The case is McKenzie County, ND v. United States. U.S. Court of Appeals Case No: 24-1177.

In the decision, the court states, "This case concerns mineral royalties under certain lands in McKenzie County, North Dakota. McKenzie County sued the United States, claiming those royalty interests as its own and that previous litigation settled the matter. The United States asserts that the prior litigation involved different lands and that the County’s claim is untimely. The district court granted judgment for the County, and the United States appeals. Having jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. § 1291, we reverse."

Read the full opinion here: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/25/03/241177P.pdf

