New opinions: October 22, 2025

Highlight: A post-trial motion invoking both N.D.R.Civ.P. 59 and N.D.R.Civ.P. 60(b) extends the time to file an appeal until notice of entry of the order disposing of the motion when the motion is brought within the time limits set forth in N.D.R.Civ.P. 59(c)(2) and N.D.R.App.P. 4(a)(3). The 60-day period for filing an appeal under N.D.R.App.P. 4(a)(1) starts to run in the absence of a notice of entry of the judgment or order only when the record clearly shows the appealing party had actual knowledge of the judgment or order, as evidenced by some affirmative action taken by the appealing party that shows actual knowledge. The email notice the clerk of district court provides the parties pursuant to N.D.R.Ct. 3.5(e)(5) does not equate to actual notice that will start the 60-day period for filing an appeal in the absence of a notice of entry of the judgment or order. The judgment of the district court in favor of the appellee is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Eggl v. State 2025 ND 179

Docket No.: 20250183

Filing Date: 10/22/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Per Curiam Highlight: Trial counsel did not render ineffective assistance of counsel when his client chose to enter an open plea rather than accept the State's plea offer where counsel provided his client the options on how to proceed, explained the strengths and weaknesses of the case, and left the final decision on how to proceed to his client.

State v. Chambers 2025 ND 178

Docket No.: 20250108

Filing Date: 10/22/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Attempted Murder

Author: Jensen, Jon J. Highlight: A criminal defendant failed to show his substantial rights were prejudiced by the potential ambiguity of pleading guilty to both a cognizable offense and a non-cognizable offense where there was a sufficient factual basis to support the guilty plea to the cognizable offense. The requirements of N.D.R.Crim.P. 11(c)(3)(B) did not apply where the criminal defendant entered an open plea rather than pleading guilty under a plea agreement in which the parties presented a joint recommendation on a proposed sentence.

Highlight: A district court divorce judgment awarding equal residential responsibility and distributing the marital estate is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Highlight: A district court order dismissing an application for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(6).

Corey v. Kenneh 2025 ND 175

Docket No.: 20250239

Filing Date: 10/22/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Protection/Restraining Order

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair Highlight: A disorderly conduct restraining order is affirmed. An appeal is not moot if a district court order has collateral consequences for the appealing party. Citations to non-existent case law may preclude review of issues on appeal. It is the appellant's responsibility to obtain a transcript and they must bear any consequences for failing to provide a transcript on appeal.

State v. King 2025 ND 174

Docket No.: 20250101

Filing Date: 10/22/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Terrorizing

Author: Crothers, Daniel John Highlight: Obvious error analysis requires consideration whether the district court clearly deviated from applicable current law. An alleged error that is not plain will not be analyzed further in accordance with judicial restraint and constitutional avoidance.

Highlight: Certified questions from our state district courts have a more stringent standard than foreign courts, requiring the question to be determinative, because the parties have a right to appeal. The district court's certified question of law is not answered because the question is not dispositive of the issues before that court and our response would be purely advisory

Highlight: A district court criminal judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

Interest of Skorick 2025 ND 171

Docket No.: 20250071

Filing Date: 10/22/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Civil Commitment of Sexually Dangerous Individual

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan Highlight: A district court must have sufficient factual findings to show a sexually dangerous individual continues to have an inability to control his behavior. Past conduct is relevant and may be considered with present conduct to determine if an individual continues to have an inability to control his behavior. Failure to attend treatment might demonstrate inability to control behavior just as violation of other institutional rules.

Highlight: A district court's judgment of divorce, order denying reconsideration, and order awarding attorney's fees is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(1), (4), and (6).

Highlight: A district court judgment granting summary judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).

Highlight: Valid service of process is necessary to assert personal jurisdiction over a defendant. Once a prima facie showing of valid service has been presented, the burden shifts to the defendant to present facts and documentation to establish service of process was insufficient. Eviction actions are not joinable with other actions, and counterclaims and defenses may not be interposed except as a setoff to a demand made for damages, rents, or profits. A contract for deed may be canceled by statutory cancellation. By following the statutes' strict guidelines, a vendor cancels the contract for deed by operation of law. Upon cancellation, the vendee's interest in the property terminates, and the vendee is required to return possession of the property to the vendor. If the vendee fails to return possession of the property, the vendee is in wrongful possession of the property, and an eviction is proper.

State v. Jemal 2025 ND 167

Docket No.: 20250222

Filing Date: 10/22/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Misdemeanor

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. Highlight: In probation revocation proceedings, a district court need not make factual findings to support its decision to revoke probation instead of choosing alternative sanctions. Appellate review of sentencing decisions is limited to determining whether the sentence is within the statutory range and whether the court considered impermissible factors. A party may not challenge an order or judgment on appeal without designating it in a notice of appeal.

Highlight: A district court must credit a noncustodial parent for voluntary child support payments made during the pendency of an action when calculating past-due support obligations. When a court orders child support with a retroactive effective date, it must offset any past-due support owed by payments the noncustodial parent made to the custodial parent for the children's benefit during the relevant period.