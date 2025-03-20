IMAGINE AI LIVE '25: Elite Enterprise AI Summit Features Top Leaders May 28-30 in Las Vegas

IMAGINE AI LIVE Bindu Reddy of Abacus AI on stage delivering keynote IMAGINE AI LIVE Attendees Gather after Keynote Presentation by John Rossman, author of Big Bet Leadership IMAGINE AI LIVE logo

Top conference returns to Las Vegas with 1,000+ enterprise AI leaders for three days of implementation strategies, featuring speakers, workshops, & networking

IMAGINE AI LIVE '25 is not just another tech conference—it's a comprehensive business accelerator designed for organizations serious about leveraging AI to transform their operations and strategy” — Steve Metcalf, Co-Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMAGINE AI LIVE '25, the groundbreaking cross-industry, cross-functional conference dedicated to applied AI for enterprises, today announced its second annual summit will take place May 28-30, 2025, at the prestigious Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Building on last year's success, the event brings together over 1,000 AI-first thinkers, enterprise leaders, and practitioners for three days of immersive learning, strategic networking, and hands-on AI application.The conference arrives at a pivotal moment when businesses across industries are navigating the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, seeking practical implementation strategies that deliver measurable results."IMAGINE AI LIVE '25 is not just another tech conference—it's a comprehensive business accelerator designed for organizations serious about leveraging AI to transform their operations and strategy," said Steve Metcalf, Founder, CEO and Chief AI Officer of IMAGINE AI LIVE. "We've assembled the brightest minds and most innovative leaders to help enterprises navigate the AI revolution with confidence."The 2025 event features an exceptional speaker lineup including Bindu Reddy, Founder and CEO of Abacus AI; Mark Heaps, Chief Tech Evangelist & VP of Brand at Groq; Dan Siroker, Co-Founder & CEO of Limitless; and Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech, among many other AI pioneers and enterprise innovators.The conference offers specialized workshop tracks covering critical enterprise AI applications:AI for Agents – Deploying intelligent autonomous systems with MCP, Swarm, and other frameworksAI Prompt Engineering – Mastering the fundamental skill for effective AI utilization across popular LLMsAI Ethics and Governance – Implementing responsible AI frameworksAI for App Building – Creating custom software with AI "vibe coding" agents for non-technical peopleAI for Art, Design and Creativity – Harnessing generative models for visual contentAI for Leadership – Executive strategies for AI-driven transformationAI for Sales and Marketing – Leveraging AI to drive revenue growthAI for Automation – Building seamless AI workflows and processes with leading agentic frameworksAI for Music and Video – Next-generation digital media creationAI for Productivity – Optimizing personal and team performanceIn addition to workshops and keynotes, attendees will experience the IMAGINE AI Live Arena networking ballroom and exhibits showcasing cutting-edge technologies, exclusive VIP networking events, and specialized discussion groups for different industries and functions."What sets IMAGINE AI LIVE apart is our laser focus on practical application," said Chris Madden, Co-Founder and Head of Growth. "Participants leave with actionable strategies they can implement immediately, not just theoretical concepts or distant roadmaps."Registration is now open with early bird discounts available for a limited time. For more information about IMAGINE AI LIVE '25, visit www.imagineai.live or contact info@imagineai.live.

