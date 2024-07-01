Imagine AI Live Announces IMPACT New York: Empowering Leaders in the AI Era
Transformative One-Day Event Brings Together Visionary Executives and AI Pioneers
This one-day event is designed to empower executives to lead confidently in the AI era.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine AI Live, the premier AI community for business professionals, is proud to announce IMPACT New York, a groundbreaking one-day event designed for C-level executives, business leaders, and professionals across industries. Set for Friday, July 12, 2024, at Cornell Tech's state-of-the-art campus on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, this event promises to deliver unparalleled insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping the business landscape.
IMPACT New York will feature an extraordinary lineup of speakers at the forefront of AI innovation and leadership:
- Elatia Abate, named a Forbes leading female futurist, will present her Future-Led Leadership™ framework. Her expertise, honed through work with organizations like City, NY Life, Verizon, Deloitte, and VRBO, offers invaluable guidance for leaders navigating the future of work in the Age of AI.
- Amanda C. Molina, Corporate Counsel at Microsoft specializing in AI, data privacy, and cybersecurity law, will address critical legal and ethical considerations of AI implementation. Her diverse experience, including roles with the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the U.S. House of Representatives, provides a comprehensive view of AI's impact on various sectors.
- Bindu Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Abacus.AI, will lead an exclusive workshop on AI Agent development. With her extensive background at AWS and Google, Bindu brings invaluable insights into leveraging AI for enterprise solutions. Her team's workshop will explore deploying custom chatLLM agent models on enterprise data at scale.
- Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech and GFI Software, will share his pioneering "AI-first" approach to business transformation. His innovative "AI Mondays" initiative and 30 years of experience in the technology industry offer a blueprint for organizations looking to fully embrace AI technologies.
- Sudeep Kesh, Chief Innovation Officer for S&P Global Ratings, will share his expertise on digital risks, AI, and technology disruption in financial markets. As the leader of S&P Global's Technology Disruption Research Lab, Sudeep offers a unique perspective on the evolving risk landscape in the AI era.
Steve Metcalf, founder and CEO of Imagine AI Live, emphasizes the event's significance: "IMPACT New York brings together the brightest minds in AI and business leadership. Our speakers offer a unique blend of technical expertise, strategic insight, and practical experience that is essential for leaders navigating the AI revolution."
The event will feature specialized sessions addressing AI's impact on key New York industries, including Financial Services, Real Estate, Legal Tech, Professional Services, and Hospitality.
Attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Participate in hands-on workshops led by industry pioneers
- Gain insights from AI experts and industry leaders
- Network with peers from New York's top companies and industries
- Explore cutting-edge AI solutions in the Imagine AI Galleries
"As New York's business landscape evolves with AI, IMPACT New York offers a unique platform for leaders to gain the knowledge and connections needed to thrive," adds Metcalf. "This event is designed to empower executives to lead confidently in the AI era."
For more information and to register, visit www.imagineai.live. Use code AIEXECNYC for a special executive discount on tickets.
About Imagine AI Live:
Imagine AI Live is more than an event series; it's a community dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AI in businesses across all sectors. Through its IMPACT events, Imagine AI Live brings together the brightest minds in AI and business leadership to help attendees unlock new possibilities in strategy, operations, and innovation.
